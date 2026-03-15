Elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala from Apr 9; result on May 4
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections to Keralam, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase, while West Bengal will see a two-phase election
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry. The elections will begin from April 9 and counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union territory will take place on May 4.
In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections to Keralam, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase, while West Bengal will see a two-phase election.
Here's the full poll schedule:
Assam
Date of polling: April 9
Date of Counting: May 4
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Tamil Nadu
Date of polling: April 23
Date of counting: May 4
West Bengal
Date of polling: April 23 (first phase - 152 seats), April 29, (second phase - 142 sears)
Date of counting: May 4
Keralam
Date of polling: April 9
Date of counting: May 4
Puducherry
Date of polling: April 9
Date of counting: May 4
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Topics : Election Commission of India Tamil Nadu elections Assam assembly polls Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Puducherry Assembly Polls West Bengal Assembly polls BS Web Reports
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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 4:28 PM IST