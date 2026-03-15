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Elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala from Apr 9; result on May 4

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections to Keralam, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase, while West Bengal will see a two-phase election

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry. The elections will begin from April 9 and counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union territory will take place on May 4. 
In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections to Keralam, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase, while West Bengal will see a two-phase election.
 
Here's the full poll schedule:
 
Assam
 
Date of polling: April 9
Date of Counting: May 4
 

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Tamil Nadu
 
Date of polling: April 23
Date of counting: May 4
 
West Bengal
 
Date of polling: April 23 (first phase - 152 seats), April 29, (second phase - 142 sears)
Date of counting: May 4
 
Keralam
 
Date of polling: April 9
Date of counting: May 4
 
Puducherry
 
Date of polling: April 9
Date of counting: May 4

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Topics : Election Commission of India Tamil Nadu elections Assam assembly polls Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Puducherry Assembly Polls West Bengal Assembly polls BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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