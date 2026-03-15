Elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala from Apr 9; result on May 4

In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections to Keralam, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase, while West Bengal will see a two-phase election.

Here's the full poll schedule:

Assam

Date of polling: April 9

Date of Counting: May 4

Tamil Nadu

Date of polling: April 23

Date of counting: May 4

West Bengal

Date of polling: April 23 (first phase - 152 seats), April 29, (second phase - 142 sears)

Date of counting: May 4

Keralam

Date of polling: April 9

Date of counting: May 4

Puducherry

Date of polling: April 9

Date of counting: May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry. The elections will begin from April 9 and counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union territory will take place on May 4.