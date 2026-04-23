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PM Modi appeals to people of Tamil Nadu, Bengal to vote in large numbers

PM Modi especially urged the youth and women of the two states to vote in record numbers

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to enthusiastically take part in the voting.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to "enthusiastically" take part in the voting for the Assembly elections in their states.

Modi especially urged the youth and women of the two states to vote in record numbers.

Polling has started at all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu while voting began for 152 assembly seats, out of the 294, in West Bengal this morning.

"As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," Modi said in a post on X.

 

The prime minister, in another post, said, "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".

The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.

Counting of votes in both states, along with Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, will take place on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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