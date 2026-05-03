Route to power, or a rout? Election results for 4 states, 1 UT on Monday

The results for elections to five Assemblies — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — will be declared today, after weeks of intense campaigning and heated political rhetoric. From anti-incumbency to development, here are a few things to watch out for

A reckoning in Bengal

After a high-stakes battle, West Bengal will face a moment of truth: Will Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) win a fourth consecutive term, or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure a historic victory? Compiled by Ishita Ayan Dutt and Archis Mohan

Regions

Presidency belt (TMC stronghold)

Comprises Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts

TMC won 93 of the region’s 108 seats in 2021

North Bengal (BJP base)

Comprises Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda

BJP won 30 of 77 seats here in 2021

Key contests

Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs Suvendu Adhikari (BJP)

Rashbehari: Debasish Kumar (TMC) vs Swapan Dasgupta (BJP)

Kharagpur Sadar: Pradip Sarkar (TMC) vs Dilip Ghosh (BJP)

Dum Dum Uttar: Chandrima Bhattacharya (TMC) vs Saurav Sikdar (BJP) vs Dipshita Dhar (CPIM)

The buildup

Conducted in the shadow of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India, Bengal’s voter list shrank by roughly nine million names — an exercise that set the tone for a high-octane political contest

For Mamata, it fed into a familiar line of argument. Her oft-repeated allegations of BJP being Bangla birodhi (anti-Bengal) found renewed resonance

The BJP kept the focus on the alleged law and order breakdown under the TMC and the removal of “infiltrators”. In the din of these narratives, development and jobs or the lack of it also found space

The minorities are expected to continue supporting the TMC as they did in 2021, while the BJP hopes for an unprecedented consolidation of Hindu votes in its favour

The crucial question is whether the TMC will continue to command the support of women, especially among Hindus

2021 breakdown

According to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies’ 2021 post-poll study, 50% of Hindus voted for the BJP, and 39% for the TMC in the last Assembly elections. Among Muslims, 75% voted for the TMC and 7% for the BJP

Among women of all castes and religions surveyed, 50% supported the TMC and 37% voted for the BJP

The CSDS study found that 56.9% of respondents said the Banerjee government gave ‘undue favours’ to Muslims, but 58.6% also agreed that the government must protect the interests of the minority group even if it is not liked by the majority community

The big question today is: How far has the SIR altered the playing field — and in whose favour?

Where it’s close

In 2021, there were 64 seats with winning margins below 10,000 votes. TMC won 37 of these seats; BJP 27

Results for 293 of 294 seats will be declared today; The EC has ordered a repoll in Falta (South 24 Parganas) on May 21

In 2021, TMC won 215 seats; BJP 77; others 2

All eyes on the superstar

After more than five decades of a duopoly between the two major Dravidian parties — the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may emerge as a disruptor in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Compiled by Shine Jacob

In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won 133 seats, while the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed 66 seats

A geographical breakdown

North Tamil Nadu

The DMK won every seat in the Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. The region played a crucial role in DMK securing an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years; since it has a majority of urban seats, Vijay’s TVK is likely to have an impact, especially on the youth

Western Tamil Nadu (Kongu region)

Geopolitical factors like the West Asia conflict and the US tariff imposition along with resultant job losses may affect voter sentiments, as Kongunadu, a traditional AIADMK and NDA stronghold, is known for its strong textile, small and medium industry, and trader base

Central Tamil Nadu

The ‘rice bowl’ of TN, the Cauvery delta has a majority of votes coming from the agrarian communities and is a DMK stronghold. However, two major concerns for the ruling party are Vijay contesting from Trichy East and the presence of another actor-turned-politician Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which had secured a 7% vote share in 2021

Southern Tamil Nadu

Votes from the Thevar, Nadar, Muslim and Christian communities are crucial in this region. The development of Thoothukudi as a new industrial cluster, with investments related to renewable energy and electric vehicles coming in, may prove advantageous for the DMK

Tight margins may decide Kerala outcome

After 10 years in power, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala faces the possibility of defeat by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). If this transpires, this would mean no Left Front government anywhere in India — a first since 1977. In 2021, the LDF had bucked the four-decade long trend of incumbent ruling alliance losing, and even increased its vote share. Compiled by Shine Jacob

In 2021, the LDF had won 99 seats, and the UDF won 41

What to watch out for

In 2021, 26 constituencies (which account for over 18 per cent of the total 140), witnessed a narrow winning margin of less than 5,000 votes; in 17 seats, this narrowed further to less than 3,000 votes — indicating a tighter contest this time around too

Out of the 26 seats, 17 were won by the LDF. This means that even a small swing in votes could be decisive

Key constituencies

Nemom: A triangular fight between sitting general education minister V Sivankutty, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Congress’s K S Sabarinadhan

Three-way fights are also expected in Kazhakkoottam, Palakkad & Vattiyoorkavu

A return for BJP in Assam? Unless Assam’s electorate throws up a surprise, the BJP-led NDA is expected to defeat the Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha. Compiled by Archis Mohan

The NDA is banking on consolidation of Hindu votes with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims, or Miyas, as “illegal immigrants”

The BJP has highlighted its investment in creating public infrastructure in urban areas, and expects strong support of women electors because of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme

The 2023 delimitation exercise is likely to contribute significantly to the outcome

The Congress bloc highlighted the alleged corruption of the NDA government, including of the CM and his family, during its campaign, and the state government’s failure to grant ST status to six tea tribes

An NDA show?

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress-led NDA, which includes the BJP, hopes to return to power. Its principal opponent is the Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress and DMK. Compiled by Archis Mohan