Samajwadi Party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said the party has offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

Yadav, speaking to reporters before talks at Congress leader Pramod Tiwari's residence in Delhi, confirmed that 26 seats have been offered to the Congress.

"We have offered two seats which the Congress won, four seats where it finished second, and 20 other seats where we (SP) had secured 60,000-70,000 votes, while the Congress had received only around 2,000 votes," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats.

The second round of discussions between the SP and Congress on seat-sharing is underway.

Reacting to the seat-sharing talks between the SP and Congress, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dayashankar Singh said in Ballia that the two parties were "opposite poles" and were coming together solely for their own interests.

He accused the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of allying with the Congress out of political self-interest, saying the two parties had neither ideological similarities nor a common objective for the country and society.

Accusing Yadav of betraying the ideals of his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the minister said the latter had established the party in opposition to the Congress.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party against the murder of democracy. The Congress had jailed him under MISA and subjected him to hardships. At that time, the Congress had trampled upon the Constitution. Now, Akhilesh Yadav is talking about an alliance with the same party, making a mockery of the Constitution and shattering his father's dreams," Singh said.

He demanded that Akhilesh Yadav give a clear explanation to the people of the country and the state on the proposed alliance.