The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would decide who will lead its government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility of incumbent Yogi Adityanath returning as chief minister or another leader being chosen.

Speaking at the ABP News conclave, Maurya said the party followed the practice of allowing its newly elected legislators to choose the chief minister after the election.

“He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections,” Maurya said, responding to a question on why he was hesitant to project Adityanath as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier at the same event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that “who is and who will be is known to all” when asked who would lead the BJP government if the party returned to power in 2027.

Maurya also denied having differences with Adityanath, saying the BJP did not announce its chief ministerial candidate ahead of elections in every state. The party contests elections on its lotus symbol, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the performance of its governments, he said.

“After the polls, the elected lawmakers, in consultation with the party’s central leadership and parliamentary board, decide who the chief minister will be,” Maurya said.

Citing the BJP’s approach in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023, he said the party did not project chief ministerial candidates before the elections and announced its choices after securing a majority.

The remarks come amid political attention on the BJP’s leadership strategy in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Adityanath became Uttar Pradesh chief minister in March 2017, following the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections that year. He was sworn in for a second consecutive term on 25 March 2022, after the party retained power in the state. His return to office made him the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to complete a full five-year term and then return to power for a second consecutive term.

Before becoming chief minister, Adityanath represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms, from 1998 to 2017.