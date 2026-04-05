A corporate model goes political: Twenty20 may disrupt Kerala politics

Since 2015, the Twenty20 had governed the panchayat uninterrupted. Even when pitted against a broad coalition of roughly 25 parties, the group, backed by the world’s second-largest infantwear manufacturer Kitex Garments — retained control decisively, securing 14 of 21 seats. It crossed the 50 per cent vote threshold in each ward, peaking at 72 per cent in one.

By April 2026, just four months after the local polls, Kerala’s electoral landscape has shifted into a high-stakes contest — the Assembly polls on April 9. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) are locked in a direct fight for power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to push for meaningful gains. Within this frame, theTwenty20 – probably the first such political move by a corporate group in India — has aligned with the NDA, contesting 19 of 140 seats and emerging as one of the alliance’s larger constituents.

Its entry is expected to recalibrate voting behaviour in central Kerala’s Christian-majority belt, traditionally not a stronghold for the NDA. The party is positioning its “Kizhakkambalam Model” as a scalable governance template in the state.

“My only aim was to create a model panchayat, but the two political fronts tried to witch-hunt my business and my political party. When the entire political setup was against us, despite having the people’s mandate, we were left with a choice of either shrinking to Ernakulam or expanding our Kizhakkambalam Model to the rest of the state. That is why we joined hands with the NDA,” Sabu Jacob, Twenty20 president and Kitex MD, told Business Standard.

From its initial foothold in Kizhakkambalam, the Twenty20 expanded its footprint in 2020, winning control of three additional grama panchayats — Aikaranadu, Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunad. Though it lost Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunad in 2025, it gained Poothrikka and delivered a clean sweep in Aikaranadu, winning all 16 wards. In the 2021 Assembly elections, it contested eight seats, posting over 27 per cent vote share in Kunnathunad and registering a noticeable presence elsewhere.

What’s the Kizhakkambalam Model?

Kitex, part of the Anna-Kitex group with a five-decade legacy, reported operating revenue of about ₹982.8 crore in FY25. In 2013, the company faced allegations of polluting local water bodies due to industrial effluents, triggering action by the panchayat and the formation of a protest council. That same year, the Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 was established, reportedly as a CSR initiative — an inflection point for Jacob and his team.

Jacob personally canvassed more than 7,850 households, laying the groundwork for what would evolve into a political platform. The result was emphatic: 17 seats in the 2015 polls. At the time, the panchayat was under financial strain, carrying debt of about ₹39 lakh. The new administration applied a corporate-style framework to governance —tightening expenditure, eliminating inefficiencies, and enforcing transparency. “We plugged unwanted heads in the budget, and brought down expenses first. Ensured transparency and stopped corruption,” he said.

Infrastructure upgrades followed: BMBC-model roads, deepened water bodies that helped buffer the 2018 floods, and expanded access to LED lighting, potable water, sanitation, and housing under the God’s Villa project. A flagship initiative — the Twenty20 Hypermarket — offered essential goods at discounts of up to 50 per cent for residents. These interventions helped translat into electoral gains in 2020, when the party extended its control beyond Kizhakkambalam.

Financial metrics mirrored the shift. From a debt position, the panchayat moved to a surplus of ₹13.57 crore, rising further to ₹32 crore by 2025 — figures which Jacob cites as validation of the model’s effectiveness. “The movement had nothing to do with CSR and was part of a genuine effort to form one model village. We were called many names like bourgeois and corporate party. In the Constitution, there is nothing written that a businessman should not be a politician. Business is my job; along with that I formed a political party as per constitutional rights. Both should not be linked,” he said.

Amid what Jacob describes as sustained “witch-hunt”, including more than a dozen raids within a month, Kitex relocated a major ₹3,550 crore investment to Telangana. In 2022, the Twenty20 briefly aligned with the AAP under the People’s Welfare Alliance banner, before exiting in December 2023. “The AAP is more like a bureaucratic setup. There was no support from them,” he said.

Is it a Christian party?

The party’s entry into the NDA has drawn scrutiny, with some analysts framing it as part of the BJP’s outreach to Christian voters. One view holds that theTwenty20 offers the alliance a credible social interface in segments where it has traditionally struggled. “I believe this election will see one of the best shows by the BJP in Kerala,” said political analyst A Jayashankar.

Jacob disputes any religious positioning. “Unlike the Kerala Congress, we are not a Christian party. We have around 1.5 million members, of which 52 per cent are Christians and 43 per cent are Hindus, and the remaining 5 per cent are Muslims. Now, this 5 per cent might have come down due to the NDA alliance. We are more secular than any other party in the state,” he argued.

He also points to a potential role in easing the long-running Malankara Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute, citing ongoing engagement at the highest levels. “The PM is taking personal interest in solving this dispute. Both churches see me as a non-partisan person, which is helping the talks as well,” he added.

For the 2026 elections, the Twenty20 has fielded a slate heavy on celebrities and social activists. Whether it converts presence into seats — or risks erosion among minority voters — the corporate-backed formation is expected to register its imprint across constituencies it contests.

BJP’s Kerala prospects

Even though Lok Sabha (LS) and Assembly poll results are not comparable, the 2024 general election results in Kerala have become a motivating factor for the BJP.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, it failed to win a single seat, and its vote share from the 2016 polls increased by less than a per cent. Cut to the 2024 LS polls: the BJP’s Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost a close electoral battle to Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan came a respectable third in Attingal.

In the 2026 Assembly polls, the party is hopeful of winning at least half a dozen seats in which it led in the 2024 LS polls, on the back of its campaign centred on the alleged theft of 4.5 kg gold from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the larger question of the state government’s “interference in Hindu religious matters”, and its outreach to sections of the Christian community.