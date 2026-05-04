Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners
Counting of votes for Kerala's 140 Assembly seats is underway, with early trends indicating a clear lead for Congress-led UDF.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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The results for 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala will be announced on Monday as the counting of votes is underway.
As per counting trends by 1 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress had taken a comfortable lead, way past the majority mark. However, no clear winner has been declared in any constituency yet. Final results are expected later in the day as round-wise counting progresses.
Congress was leading 63 seats by 1 pm, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was leading on 27 seats. Polling for all 140 constituencies in Kerala took place on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent.
Exit polls predicted the return of the UDF, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms. ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners
Below is the constituency-wise list of winners, which will be updated as results are declared:
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|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|ADOOR
|ALAPPUZHA
|ALATHUR
|T M Sasi
|CPI(M)
|ALUVA
|AMBALAPPUZHA
|ANGAMALY
|ARANMULA
|AROOR
|ARUVIKKARA
|ATTINGAL
|AZHIKODE
|BALUSSERI
|BEYPORE
|CHADAYAMANGALAM
|CHALAKUDY
|CHANGANASSERY
|CHATHANNOOR
|CHAVARA
|CHELAKKARA
|CHENGANNUR
|CHERTHALA
|CHIRAYINKEEZHU
|CHITTUR
|DEVIKULAM
|DHARMADAM
|ELATHUR
|ERANAKULAM
|ERAVIPURAM
|ERNAD
|ETTUMANOOR
|GURUVAYOOR
|HARIPAD
|Ramesh Chennithala
|Congress
|IDUKKI
|IRIKKUR
|IRINJALAKUDA
|KADUTHURUTHY
|KAIPAMANGALAM
|KALAMASSERY
|KALLIASSERI
|KALPETTA
|KANHANGAD
|KANJIRAPPALLY
|KANNUR
|KARUNAGAPPALLY
|KASARAGOD
|KATTAKKADA
|KAYAMKULAM
|KAZHAKOOTTAM
|KOCHI
|KODUNGALLUR
|KODUVALLY
|KOLLAM
|KONDOTTY
|KONGAD
|KONNI
|KOTHAMANGALAM
|KOTTAKKAL
|KOTTARAKKARA
|KOTTAYAM
|KOVALAM
|KOZHIKODE NORTH
|KOZHIKODE SOUTH
|KUNDARA
|KUNNAMANGALAM
|KUNNAMKULAM
|KUNNATHUNAD
|KUNNATHUR
|KUTHUPARAMBA
|KUTTANAD
|KUTTIADI
|MALAMPUZHA
|MALAPPURAM
|MANALUR
|MANANTHAVADY
|MANJERI
|MANJESHWAR
|MANKADA
|MANNARKKAD
|MATTANNUR
|MAVELIKKARA
|MUVATTUPUZHA
|NADAPURAM
|NATTIKA
|NEDUMANGAD
|NEMMARA
|NEMOM
|NEYYATTINKARA
|NILAMBUR
|
Aryadan Shoukath
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST