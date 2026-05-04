Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

The results for 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala will be announced on Monday as the counting of votes is underway. As per counting trends by 1 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress had taken a comfortable lead, way past the majority mark. However, no clear winner has been declared in any constituency yet. Final results are expected later in the day as round-wise counting progresses. Congress was leading 63 seats by 1 pm, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was leading on 27 seats. Polling for all 140 constituencies in Kerala took place on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners Exit polls predicted the return of the UDF, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms.

Below is the constituency-wise list of winners, which will be updated as results are declared:

Constituency Winner Party ADOOR ALAPPUZHA ALATHUR T M Sasi CPI(M) ALUVA AMBALAPPUZHA ANGAMALY ARANMULA AROOR ARUVIKKARA ATTINGAL AZHIKODE BALUSSERI BEYPORE CHADAYAMANGALAM CHALAKUDY CHANGANASSERY CHATHANNOOR CHAVARA CHELAKKARA CHENGANNUR CHERTHALA CHIRAYINKEEZHU CHITTUR DEVIKULAM DHARMADAM ELATHUR ERANAKULAM ERAVIPURAM ERNAD ETTUMANOOR GURUVAYOOR HARIPAD Ramesh Chennithala Congress IDUKKI IRIKKUR IRINJALAKUDA KADUTHURUTHY KAIPAMANGALAM KALAMASSERY KALLIASSERI KALPETTA KANHANGAD KANJIRAPPALLY KANNUR KARUNAGAPPALLY KASARAGOD KATTAKKADA KAYAMKULAM KAZHAKOOTTAM KOCHI KODUNGALLUR KODUVALLY KOLLAM KONDOTTY KONGAD KONNI KOTHAMANGALAM KOTTAKKAL KOTTARAKKARA KOTTAYAM KOVALAM KOZHIKODE NORTH KOZHIKODE SOUTH KUNDARA KUNNAMANGALAM KUNNAMKULAM KUNNATHUNAD KUNNATHUR KUTHUPARAMBA KUTTANAD KUTTIADI MALAMPUZHA MALAPPURAM MANALUR MANANTHAVADY MANJERI MANJESHWAR MANKADA MANNARKKAD MATTANNUR MAVELIKKARA MUVATTUPUZHA NADAPURAM NATTIKA NEDUMANGAD NEMMARA NEMOM NEYYATTINKARA NILAMBUR Aryadan Shoukath

Congress

OLLUR

OTTAPPALAM

PALA

PALAKKAD

PARASSALA

PARAVUR

PATHANAPURAM

PATTAMBI

PAYYANNUR

PEERUMADE

PERAMBRA

PERAVOOR

PERINTHALMANNA

PERUMBAVOOR

PIRAVOM

PONNANI

POONJAR

PUDUKKAD

PUNALUR

PUTHUPPALLY Chandy Oommen Congress

QUILANDY

RANNI

SHORNUR

SULTHANBATHERY

TALIPARAMBA

TANUR

TARUR

THALASSERY

THAVANUR

THIRUVALLA

THIRUVAMBADI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

THODUPUZHA

THRIKKAKARA

THRIPUNITHURA

THRISSUR Rajan J Pallan Congress

THRITHALA

TIRUR

TIRURANGADI

TRIKARIPUR

UDMA

UDUMBANCHOLA

VADAKARA

VAIKOM

VALLIKUNNU

VAMANAPURAM

VARKALA

VATTIYOORKAVU

VENGARA

VYPEN

WADAKKANCHERY