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Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Counting of votes for Kerala's 140 Assembly seats is underway, with early trends indicating a clear lead for Congress-led UDF.

Kerala assembly election results 2026 full winner list

Billboards of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are frequently spotted along the national highways.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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The results for 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala will be announced on Monday as the counting of votes is underway.
 
As per counting trends by 1 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress had taken a comfortable lead, way past the majority mark. However, no clear winner has been declared in any constituency yet. Final results are expected later in the day as round-wise counting progresses.
 
Congress was leading 63 seats by 1 pm, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was leading on 27 seats. Polling for all 140 constituencies in Kerala took place on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent. 
 
 
Exit polls predicted the return of the UDF, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms.  ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners
 
Below is the constituency-wise list of winners, which will be updated as results are declared:

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Constituency Winner Party
ADOOR    
ALAPPUZHA    
ALATHUR T M Sasi CPI(M)
ALUVA    
AMBALAPPUZHA    
ANGAMALY    
ARANMULA    
AROOR    
ARUVIKKARA    
ATTINGAL    
AZHIKODE    
BALUSSERI    
BEYPORE    
CHADAYAMANGALAM    
CHALAKUDY    
CHANGANASSERY    
CHATHANNOOR    
CHAVARA    
CHELAKKARA    
CHENGANNUR    
CHERTHALA    
CHIRAYINKEEZHU    
CHITTUR    
DEVIKULAM    
DHARMADAM    
ELATHUR    
ERANAKULAM    
ERAVIPURAM    
ERNAD    
ETTUMANOOR    
GURUVAYOOR    
HARIPAD Ramesh Chennithala Congress
IDUKKI    
IRIKKUR    
IRINJALAKUDA    
KADUTHURUTHY    
KAIPAMANGALAM    
KALAMASSERY    
KALLIASSERI    
KALPETTA    
KANHANGAD    
KANJIRAPPALLY    
KANNUR    
KARUNAGAPPALLY    
KASARAGOD    
KATTAKKADA    
KAYAMKULAM    
KAZHAKOOTTAM    
KOCHI    
KODUNGALLUR    
KODUVALLY    
KOLLAM    
KONDOTTY    
KONGAD    
KONNI    
KOTHAMANGALAM    
KOTTAKKAL    
KOTTARAKKARA    
KOTTAYAM    
KOVALAM    
KOZHIKODE NORTH    
KOZHIKODE SOUTH    
KUNDARA    
KUNNAMANGALAM    
KUNNAMKULAM    
KUNNATHUNAD    
KUNNATHUR    
KUTHUPARAMBA    
KUTTANAD    
KUTTIADI    
MALAMPUZHA    
MALAPPURAM    
MANALUR    
MANANTHAVADY    
MANJERI    
MANJESHWAR    
MANKADA    
MANNARKKAD    
MATTANNUR    
MAVELIKKARA    
MUVATTUPUZHA    
NADAPURAM    
NATTIKA    
NEDUMANGAD    
NEMMARA    
NEMOM    
NEYYATTINKARA    
NILAMBUR
Aryadan Shoukath 
Congress OLLUR     OTTAPPALAM     PALA     PALAKKAD     PARASSALA     PARAVUR     PATHANAPURAM     PATTAMBI     PAYYANNUR     PEERUMADE     PERAMBRA     PERAVOOR     PERINTHALMANNA     PERUMBAVOOR     PIRAVOM     PONNANI     POONJAR     PUDUKKAD     PUNALUR     PUTHUPPALLY Chandy Oommen Congress QUILANDY     RANNI     SHORNUR     SULTHANBATHERY     TALIPARAMBA     TANUR     TARUR     THALASSERY     THAVANUR     THIRUVALLA     THIRUVAMBADI     THIRUVANANTHAPURAM     THODUPUZHA     THRIKKAKARA     THRIPUNITHURA     THRISSUR Rajan J Pallan Congress THRITHALA     TIRUR     TIRURANGADI     TRIKARIPUR     UDMA     UDUMBANCHOLA     VADAKARA     VAIKOM     VALLIKUNNU     VAMANAPURAM     VARKALA     VATTIYOORKAVU     VENGARA     VYPEN     WADAKKANCHERY     WANDOOR    
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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