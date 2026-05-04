Monday, May 04, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Kerala Elections / News / Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

The Congress-led UDF was leading in more than 90 seats at 2 pm, while several prominent candidates, including Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheeshan and KK Shailaja, saw mixed trends

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026

CPI(M)'s Pinarayi Vijayan (left), Congres's VD Satheesan (middle), and BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekar (right) are key candidates in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Counting of votes is underway in Kerala in the high-stakes elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holding the edge against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). 

 

The polling in 140 constituencies of Kerala was held on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent. 

 

As of 2 pm, the UDF was leading in over 90 seats, clearing the halfway mark.   ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners 

Also Read

Election commission result 2026 LIVE

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP strengthens lead in Assam, West Bengal; TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu

Pinarayi Vijayan and VD Satheesan

Kerala election results: Congress wins 20 seats; CPI(M) bags 10 by 3 pm

Billboards of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are frequently spotted along the national highways

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count, Jammu Election

Vote counting to begin at 8 am across Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Assembly election results 2026: When and where to check results LIVE

 

Let's take a look at how the top candidates are performing:

 

1. Pinarayi Vijayan

 

Vijayan, seeking his third term as CM, was leading from the Dharmadam constituency by over 8,000 votes at 2 pm.

 
 

2. VD Satheeshan

 

Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan, who is contesting from the Paravur constituency, was leading by over 11,000 votes against CPI’s ET Taison

 

3. KK Shailaja

 

CPI(M) leader Shailaja was trailing Congress’ Sunny Joseph by over 9,000 votes in the Peravoor constituency. 

 

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

 

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by over 2,000 votes against CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty in Nemom seat.   

 

5. K Surendra

 

Former BJP state president K Surendra, who is contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency, was trailing Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) AKM Ashraf  by over 26,000 votes.

More From This Section

west bengal, voting, elections, polling

Kerala poll turnout rises to 79.7% after service voters' ballots added: CEO

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Exit polls predict UDF return in Kerala as LDF trails in tight race

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Strong rooms, unsealed rooms shouldn't be opened under any circumstance: EC

Billboards of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are frequently spotted along the national highways

Why welfare remains central in Kerala's politics despite rising public debt

Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala polls: Five key seats, five candidates to watch out on May 4

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Assembly Polls Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance