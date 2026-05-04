Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Counting of votes is underway in Kerala in the high-stakes elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holding the edge against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The polling in 140 constituencies of Kerala was held on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent.

As of 2 pm, the UDF was leading in over 90 seats, clearing the halfway mark. ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Let's take a look at how the top candidates are performing:

1. Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan, seeking his third term as CM, was leading from the Dharmadam constituency by over 8,000 votes at 2 pm.

2. VD Satheeshan

Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan, who is contesting from the Paravur constituency, was leading by over 11,000 votes against CPI’s ET Taison.

3. KK Shailaja

CPI(M) leader Shailaja was trailing Congress’ Sunny Joseph by over 9,000 votes in the Peravoor constituency.

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by over 2,000 votes against CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty in Nemom seat.

5. K Surendra

Former BJP state president K Surendra, who is contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency, was trailing Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) AKM Ashraf by over 26,000 votes.