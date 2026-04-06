Kerala CM releases progress report, claims 97% of 2021 promises fulfilled

As the Kerala Assembly polls campaign enters its final phase, the ruling LDF on Monday released its progress report, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that around 97 per cent of the promises made in 2021 have been fulfilled.

Releasing the report at a press conference here, Vijayan said that people have the right to know the extent to which election promises have been implemented.

Respecting that right, the LDF government has, since 2016, presented an annual progress report to the public.

"We believe that providing an account as a government is a responsibility. This report briefly summarises the progress of the fifth year of the government that assumed office in 2021," he said.

Vijayan, who leads the LDF campaign for the April 9 polls, stated that in 2021, 900 promises were placed before the people in the manifesto.

"Of these, approximately 97 per cent of the promises have already been fulfilled or have reached an effective stage of implementation," he added.

Kerala will go to the polls for 140 Assembly constituencies.

The veteran CPI(M) leader said that to make the common person's dream of land and housing a reality, five lakh houses have been completed through the LIFE Mission.

"Through this, secure housing has been ensured for lakhs of families," he added.

Vijayan said the government had focused on improving the lives of ordinary people, especially those who lacked basic facilities.

"We have worked to ensure that development reaches everyone, not just a few," he said.

The government also distributed land titles to over 4.5 lakh families in the past decade, helping many landless people secure ownership.

According to the CM, long-standing land issues in hilly regions like Idukki have also been resolved.

The chief minister said Kerala has made significant progress in reducing extreme poverty.

"More than 64,000 families have been lifted out of extreme poverty. Kerala has moved towards becoming free from extreme poverty, which is a rare achievement," he said.

Vijayan also pointed out that no other state in India has undertaken similar steps at this scale.

He said that to protect vulnerable families, the government introduced a law to prevent the seizure of their only homes.

"Financial support has also been extended to women, with over 16 lakh beneficiaries receiving monthly assistance. Welfare measures for the elderly and children in orphanages have also been strengthened," the CM said.

On the economic front, Vijayan stated that Kerala has created a more business-friendly environment, helping the state secure a top position in ease of doing business rankings.

Efforts to improve public services have also shown results, with lakhs of applications processed quickly through digital platforms.

Employment generation has been another focus area.

Vijayan said the government has made over three lakh appointments through the Public Service Commission and supported thousands of young people through self-employment schemes.

"We are committed to creating more opportunities for our youth," he said.

He added that in education, steps have been taken towards making degree courses free. Infrastructure projects, including highways and tunnel roads, are progressing steadily and are expected to boost connectivity and development across the state.

The Vizhinjam port project is also moving forward, with a target for completion by 2028. The government has also taken steps to rebuild homes for those affected by recent disasters, Vijayan said.

Highlighting the importance of social harmony, he said Kerala has remained peaceful without major communal tensions during the LDF rule.

"We must protect this unity and ensure that people live together without hatred or discrimination," he said.

He added that the government would continue working towards building a "New Kerala" that is inclusive, progressive, and aligned with global development.