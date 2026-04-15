Kerala polls: Five key seats, five candidates to watch out on May 4

Kerala has already voted in its Assembly elections, with polling held in a single phase on April 9. The results for the 140-seat Assembly will be declared on May 4, deciding whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can retain power or if the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages a comeback.

While Kerala’s elections are typically defined by a direct LDF–UDF contest, several constituencies this time stand out for their narrow margins, shifting voter patterns, and triangular fights involving the BJP-led NDA. These seats often go down to small vote differences, and their outcomes can influence the broader state result.

Key constituencies to watch

Nemom: A test case for BJP’s ambitions

Nemom remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state. It is the only seat the BJP has ever won in Kerala, securing victory in 2016 before losing it in 2021. The last election here was decided by fewer than 4,000 votes, making it one of the tightest contests.

This time, the seat has drawn attention again with a three-way fight between V Sivankutty (LDF), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA), and KS Sabarinadhan (UDF). A strong showing by the BJP here would signal deeper inroads, while a clear win for either front would reinforce the state’s traditional bipolar pattern.

Thrissur: Margins that can swing results

Thrissur has built a reputation for extremely close finishes. In 2021, the winning margin was just 946 votes, making it one of the narrowest victories in the state.

The current contest between Alankode Leelakrishnan (LDF), Rajan Pallan (UDF), and Padmaja Venugopal (NDA) is expected to be closely fought again. Even a small shift in votes could change the outcome, making it a seat to watch on counting day.

Palakkad: A constituency without a clear frontrunner

Palakkad has emerged as one of the most unpredictable seats in this election. The previous contest was decided by a narrow margin, and this time, multiple local factors, from candidate positioning to voter mix, have kept the race open.

The candidates include NMR Razak (LDF-backed Independent), Ramesh Pisharody (UDF), and Shobha Surendran (NDA). With no clear advantage for any one side, the seat could swing either way.

Manjeswaram: Every vote counts

Manjeswaram has consistently delivered extremely close results. The margin here was just 89 votes in 2016 and 855 votes in 2021.

This time, AKM Ashraf (UDF), K Surendran (NDA), and KR Jayananda (LDF) are in the fray. Given past trends, even minor changes in turnout or voter preference could decide the winner.

Vattiyoorkavu: A three-way contest gains ground

Vattiyoorkavu has emerged as another key battleground with a competitive three-way contest. The BJP has previously finished second here, pointing to its growing presence in urban pockets.

The candidates, VK Prasanth (LDF), K Muraleedharan (UDF), and R Sreelekha (NDA), face a contest where all three sides have a realistic chance. The seat mirrors a broader trend of triangular contests in select constituencies.

Other seats to watch

Kazhakoottam is another constituency where the BJP is attempting to convert rising vote share into a win, with V Muraleedharan in the fray. Peravoor has turned into a high-profile contest involving senior leaders, including K K Shailaja, while Ernakulam continues to be a key urban seat where the UDF has traditionally held ground.

Key candidates in focus

A total of 883 candidates are in the fray across Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies. Here are the top five candidates to look out for on May 4.

Pinarayi Vijayan: The incumbent seeking a rare third term

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remains the central figure in the election, leading the LDF campaign. Contesting from Dharmadam, a seat he has held since 2016, he is seeking a third consecutive term. Vijayan led the LDF to a historic re-election in 2021, the first time in decades that an incumbent government returned to power in Kerala, which makes this election a test of whether that break in the pattern can continue.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: BJP’s high-stakes bet in Nemom

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among the BJP’s most prominent faces in Kerala. Contesting from Nemom, a constituency with a history of close contests, his performance is being closely tracked as a measure of the party’s ability to convert vote share into seats. He had contested the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in 2024, and lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

K K Shailaja: A high-profile return in a tough contest

K K Shailaja, a senior LDF leader, is contesting from Peravoor. A former health minister, she gained national recognition for her handling of the Nipah outbreak and the Covid pandemic. Having won from Mattanur in the previous Assembly election, shifting to Peravoor has turned the seat into one of the most closely watched contests.

V Muraleedharan: BJP’s push in a key urban seat

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan is contesting from Kazhakkoottam. The constituency has seen the BJP emerge as a strong second-place contender in recent elections. His candidature signals the party’s attempt to build on that momentum and secure a breakthrough in an urban seat.

Chandy Oommen: Carrying forward a political legacy

Chandy Oommen, representing the UDF, is contesting from Puthuppally. He won the seat in the 2023 bypoll following the death of his father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who had held the constituency for decades. His performance is being seen as a measure of whether Congress can retain its traditional strongholds.

Taken together, these constituencies point to three trends shaping the election. Several seats are likely to be decided by narrow margins, where even small vote shifts can alter outcomes. Several constituencies are witnessing triangular contests, indicating the BJP’s attempt to expand its footprint. At the same time, traditional strongholds are being tested, especially in urban areas.

Kerala’s electoral history suggests that statewide outcomes often hinge on such closely fought seats. As counting approaches, these battlegrounds could prove decisive in determining which front forms the next government.