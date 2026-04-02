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Home / Elections / Kerala Elections / News / LDF pledges ₹3,000 pension; jobs, growth push in Kerala poll manifesto

LDF pledges ₹3,000 pension; jobs, growth push in Kerala poll manifesto

In its current manifesto, the CPI(M)-led LDF says it plans to identify around five lakh of the poorest families and help them rise above poverty through targeted support

Pinarayi Vijayan

The document was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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Kerala's ruling LDF on Thursday unveiled its Assembly election manifesto, promising a mix of welfare and development measures aimed at improving people's lives across the state. The document was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

The highlights of the manifesto include a commitment to eliminate absolute poverty in the state, a hike in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month, and efforts to ensure proper healthcare and support systems at the local level.

The Left government had recently announced that extreme poverty had been eliminated in the state and increased the welfare pension from Rs 1600 to Rs 2000.

 

In its current manifesto, the CPI(M)-led LDF says it plans to identify around five lakh of the poorest families and help them rise above poverty through targeted support.

Special focus will be given to vulnerable groups such as the Scheduled Castes, fisherfolk, and Antyodaya beneficiaries.

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The LDF has also promised better care for the elderly and bedridden patients.

Welfare pensions are set to be increased to Rs 3000 per month, and efforts will be made to ensure proper healthcare and support systems at the local level.

For the youth, the manifesto focuses on employment.

It promises campus placements for students completing their studies and the expansion of skill training programmes. A "Back to Campus" initiative will help job seekers gain practical skills linked to employment opportunities.

Women's employment is another major focus. The LDF aims to increase the participation of women in the workforce to 50 per cent. Support systems such as safe travel, childcare, and skill training will be strengthened to help women take up jobs.

On the development front, the manifesto talks about boosting industries, creating jobs, and attracting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore over five years. New industrial corridors and innovation hubs are also planned.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly, which has 140 seats, will be held on April 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly elections

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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