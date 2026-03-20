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People of Kerala ready for change: Rahul Gandhi pitches for UDF govt

Gandhi's message came a day after the Congress released its list of 92 candidates for the April 9 assembly election in the state

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

The Congress is contesting 92 seats, leaving others for its allies in the UDF and some independents (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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People of Kerala are ready for change, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, as he pitched for a UDF government in the state.

"Team UDF is Team Keralam," he said in a post on X.

"Each candidate reflects the voice, the aspirations and the trust of the people of Keralam. This is a collective of experienced leaders and young change-makers - a strong team of men and women who understand the intricacies of the constituencies they represent," Gandhi said in his post.

"For me, Keralam is home and the people of Keralam are family. I owe a great debt to the people for everything they have taught me and for the love and warmth they have embraced me with - I will always be your partner," the former Wayanad MP said.

 

"The message from Keralam is clear - the people are ready for change, they seek a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty.

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"Along with the coming UDF government, I will do everything to help build a better future for this beautiful state," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"Keralam will win. UDF will lead," he said, pitching for the United Democratic Front in Keralam.

Gandhi's message came a day after the Congress released its list of 92 candidates for the April 9 assembly election in the state.

Determined to take on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress on Thursday banked on its state leadership to see it through, deciding against fielding any of its MPs.

The party braved internal pressures by banking on its Kerala leadership rather than sending parliamentarians to fight the polls.

The Congress is contesting 92 seats, leaving others for its allies in the UDF and some independents.

The Congress has been out of power in the southern state for a decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Kerala Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly UDF Congress

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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