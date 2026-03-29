Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Kerala Elections / News / Gulf nations prioritising safety of Indians in war zone: PM Modi in Keralam

Gulf nations prioritising safety of Indians in war zone: PM Modi in Keralam

PM Modi noted that many people from Keralam are working in the war-affected areas in the Gulf and the government is working to ensure that the impact of this war on India is minimised

PM Modi

PM Modi addressing a rally in Palakkad on Sunday, March 29. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a political rally in Keralam on Sunday and assured that the government is in touch with Gulf nations to ensure the safety of Indians stuck in the war zone.
 
Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi noted that many people from Keralam are working in the war-affected areas and the government is working to ensure that the impact of this war on India is minimised.
 
"Ever since the war began, I have been in constant touch with the heads of state of all these countries. All those countries are prioritising the safety of Indians stuck in the war zones. To ensure that our brothers and sisters there face no hardship, the Indian embassies are working day and night," the Prime Minister said.
 
 
"Protecting the interests of Indians is of paramount importance for the BJP-NDA government," he added.
 
The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress for trying to politicise the issue. "You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue -- they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it," he said. 

Also Read

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27?

Auqib Nabi (centre) celebrating after taking wicket in Ranji Trophy 2026 final (PIC: PTI)

PM Modi praises J-K cricket team for historic maiden Ranji Trophy win

US Israel strike Iran

Bahrain's Alba assesses damage after Iranian strikes on aluminium plants

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to reduce sugar intake to avoid obesity

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

West Asia war: CII outlines 12 point industry agenda, lauds govt response

 
The Congress has repeatedly criticised the government's policy amid the West Asia conflict, with party leader Rahul Gandhi calling out the Centre for not criticising the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
 

'Keralam caught between two forms of self-serving politics'

 
During his address, PM Modi also said that Keralam has been caught between two forms of self-serving politics: on one side, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and on the other, the United Democratic Front (UDF). 
 
"One is led by the Communists, the other by the Congress party. Both are marred by corruption and communalism, differing only in degree. The policies of both the UDF and LDF are driven solely by vote-bank considerations, with little genuine concern for Keralam’s development," he said.
 
PM Modi promised that a BJP-NDA government in Keralam will do rapid development and promised to make a "Viksit Keralam".
 
He also said that if the BJP comes to power in the southern state, it will order a thorough investigation of "all the scams perpetrated by the LDF and UDF".   The 140-member Kerala Assembly will go to polls on April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

More From This Section

Three poles in poll fray: Kerala boasts literacy, low poverty, but not jobs

Three poles in poll fray: Kerala boasts literacy, low poverty, but not jobspremium

BJP Flag, BJP

Kerala Assembly election: BJP releases third list of 11 candidates

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

People of Kerala ready for change: Rahul Gandhi pitches for UDF govt

fishery, fishing

As Kerala heads to polls, fishermen say manifestos will decide their vote

Topics : Narendra Modi Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly elections BS Web Reports Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance