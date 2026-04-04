PM Modi to address rally, hold roadshow in Kerala today ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Saturday as part of the NDA's election campaign, BJP sources said.

The PM is scheduled to attend a public meeting in Thiruvalla and take part in a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, they added.

Modi will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 2.30 pm and will travel by helicopter to Changanassery NSS College ground in Kottayam district, where he is expected to land at 3 pm.

From there, he will travel by road for a public meeting at the Thiruvalla stadium where party leaders and NDA candidates from nearby constituencies are expected to be present, the sources said.

After the public meeting, the PM will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will hold a road show from Killipalam to Karamana Junction, covering a distance of around 1.5 kilometers, in the evening, they said.

The roadshow is expected to draw a large number of party workers and supporters.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, will also take part.

Modi is expected to meet NDA candidates from the district before returning to Delhi at around 7 pm, according to his itinerary.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9.