EC releases electoral bonds data with bond numbers: See full list

The data also includes details of redemption by political parties, including serial number, date of encashment, name of political party, among other information

Election Commission of India, ECI

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, released the electoral bonds data, including bond numbers provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the chairman of SBI stated that as of March 21, 2024, the State Bank of India has furnished all pertinent details of electoral bonds under its possession and supervision to the Election Commission of India.

See full list here
The disclosed information encompasses the redemption particulars of political parties, comprising serial numbers, encashment dates, party names, the last four digits of account numbers, prefixes, bond numbers, denominations, pay branch codes, and pay tellers.

It was further clarified that the alphanumeric code encompasses both the prefix and bond number.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

