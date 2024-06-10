Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet meet: Nitin Gadkari retains road & transport ministry

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, held his first Cabinet meeting at his residence in Delhi with the agenda of advising the President to formulate the 18th Lok Sabha.

In its first decision, the Union Cabinet cleared plans to build 30 million houses for the rural and urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Allocation of portfolios

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to retain Road and Transport Ministry for the third time. Harsh Malhotra Ajay Tamta will be MoS of the said ministry, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the incoming ministers.