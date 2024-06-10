Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet meet: Nitin Gadkari retains road & transport ministry

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to retain Road and Transport Ministry for the third time. Harsh Malhotra Ajay Tamta will be MoS of the said ministry

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, held his first Cabinet meeting at his residence in Delhi with the agenda of advising the President to formulate the 18th Lok Sabha. 

In its first decision, the Union Cabinet cleared plans to build 30 million houses for the rural and urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Allocation of portfolios  

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to retain Road and Transport Ministry for the third time. Harsh Malhotra Ajay Tamta will be MoS of the said ministry, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the incoming ministers. 
Topics : Narendra Modi Nitin Gadkari Lok Sabha India Prime Minister Road Ministry Union Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon