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Datanomics: 32 times rise in No. of MLAs with over ₹25 crore assets

Rising wealth among candidates reshapes electoral outcomes as crorepati dominance surges across states

Illustration: Binay Sinha
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Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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Of the 30,341 candidates who contested Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry between 2006 and 2026, 21 per cent were crorepatis — and 6.3 per cent of them won. After adjusting for inflation, ₹1 crore today would be equivalent to ₹41 lakh in 2006. In 2026, the number of winners with over ₹25 crore assets grew 32 times over just a couple in 2006. 
 
5x increase in number of crorepati candidates
 
The share of crorepatis in total winning candidates in these 5 Assemblies rose from 11.8 per cent in 2006 to 73.4 per cent in 2026. By comparison, the share of crorepati winners in total crorepati candidates declined from 49 per cent to 25 per cent during the same period.
 
 
More crorepati candidates across parties
 
In Puducherry, the share of crorepatis in total winning candidates increased from 30 per cent in 2006 to 96 per cent in 2026. Their share rose from 12 per cent to 84 per cent in Assam, and from 23 per cent to 83 per cent in Tamil Nadu.
 
 
Only BJP saw steady growth in crorepati MLAs
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen steady growth in crorepati MLAs, with their share rising from 8.4 per cent in 2016 to 31.8 per cent in 2026. The BJP, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Congress topped on this count in the vrecent elections.
 
 
Tamil Nadu leads in crorepati MLAs
 
In 2006, only two MLAs — both from Tamil Nadu — had assets worth more than ₹25 crore. The number of such MLAs has grown 32 times in 2026, with TN accounting for half of them. 
Topics : crorepati Election wealth