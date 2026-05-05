Datanomics: 32 times rise in No. of MLAs with over ₹25 crore assets

5x increase in number of crorepati candidates

The share of crorepatis in total winning candidates in these 5 Assemblies rose from 11.8 per cent in 2006 to 73.4 per cent in 2026. By comparison, the share of crorepati winners in total crorepati candidates declined from 49 per cent to 25 per cent during the same period.

More crorepati candidates across parties

In Puducherry, the share of crorepatis in total winning candidates increased from 30 per cent in 2006 to 96 per cent in 2026. Their share rose from 12 per cent to 84 per cent in Assam, and from 23 per cent to 83 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

Only BJP saw steady growth in crorepati MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen steady growth in crorepati MLAs, with their share rising from 8.4 per cent in 2016 to 31.8 per cent in 2026. The BJP, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Congress topped on this count in the vrecent elections.

Tamil Nadu leads in crorepati MLAs