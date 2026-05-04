NDA set to retain power in Puducherry; Rangaswamy alliance leads

In the 30-member Puducherry Assembly, the Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a junior partner, returned to power. It was on course to win 18 seats, while its principal opponent, the Secular Progressive Alliance (comprising the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)), was leading in only six seats.

Electoral debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won two seats, and its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, won one seat. The TVK secured 16.53 per cent of the votes polled, trailing only established outfits in the Union Territory like AINRC (22.58 per cent) and Congress (17.70 per cent), and performing better than the DMK’s 14 per cent. Polling took place on April 9, with a voter turnout of almost 90 per cent, the highest ever for the Union Territory.

Rangaswamy’s continuing popularity as an accessible leader drove the NDA’s campaign in Puducherry. The 75-year-old still rides his old Yamaha bike, plays tennis, and has his tea after his morning at a roadside stall. In Puducherry, where constituencies have fewer than 30,000 electors on average, it is usual for Rangaswamy to call out people he knows by name during his roadside election meetings.

Rangaswamy won his seat, Thattanchavady, for a fifth term. In the run-up to the 2021 elections, Rangaswamy relented and aligned with the BJP after some resistance, as he was confident his party would win the election on its own. Apart from the BJP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is also part of the AINRC-BJP alliance. The Latchiya Jannanayaga Katchi (LJK), formed just a few months ago by Jose Charles Martin — son of ‘lottery king’ businessman Santiago Martin, who has often been raided by probe agencies — joined the NDA. Rangaswamy, however, was unhappy with the development. Martin won the Kamaraj Nagar seat by over 10,000 votes.

In his speech at the BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the NDA’s return in Puducherry and promised the UT’s fisherfolk that the NDA government will continue to work for them and for the welfare of its people.