Puducherry election results 2026: AINRC leads on 8 seats in early trends

Counting of votes for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly began at 8 am on Monday, with early trends indicating an advantage for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the All India N R Congress (AINRC).

As per early trends released by the Election Commission, the AINRC is leading in eight seats. The DMK and BJP are leading in two seats each, while the AIADMK and Congress are leading in one seat each.

High turnout signals strong voter engagement

Polling for all 30 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9. The election recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in the Union Territory’s history. Official data shows turnout at around 89.87 per cent, reflecting strong voter mobilisation and high political engagement.

NDA seeks second term under Rangaswamy

The election is crucial for Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, whose AINRC-led NDA government is seeking a second consecutive term.

The NDA alliance includes:

All India N R Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party

AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA secured power by winning 16 out of 30 seats, with Rangaswamy becoming Chief Minister.

As Puducherry has not re-elected incumbent governments since 2006, political analysts say this election is being seen as a key test of whether Rangaswamy can break that trend.

Congress-DMK alliance aims to unseat NDA

The main challenger is the opposition alliance led by the Congress, which contested 16 seats, while its key partner DMK contested 14 seats. Despite internal frictions, the alliance has mounted a strong campaign focused on governance issues and anti-incumbency.

The majority mark in the 30-member Assembly is 16. However, with three nominated members by the Centre who have voting rights, an effective majority requires 17 seats.

Three-cornered contest with Vijay’s TVK debut

This election also saw a new entrant, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making its debut in Puducherry politics.

While the primary contest remains between the NDA and the Congress-led alliance, TVK’s entry has added a third dimension to the electoral battle, particularly in urban constituencies.

Exit polls favour NDA

Most exit polls had predicted a return of the NDA government in Puducherry, citing welfare delivery, leadership continuity and organisational strength.

However, actual results will depend on constituency-level swings and alliance arithmetic.