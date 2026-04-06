Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi on petrol price remarks, says no fuel shortage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lampooned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims of an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, saying that it indeed was the case, but in neighbouring Pakistan.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has bucked international trends of fuel shortage, work from home orders and "skyrocketing prices," and the government has ensured availability of petroleum products amidst the West Asia conflict, he said.

Addressing a poll rally here ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, the senior BJP leader promised to make all efforts to ensure a developed Puducherry if the NDA is given a two-thirds majority.

The ruling AINRC-BJP combine is seeking a successive term in the coming polls.

Shah said Rahul Gandhi, at a recent public meeting in this union territory, had said that "due to the Gulf war, petrol prices have gone up in India.

"He is right. Petrol costs Rs 458, while diesel has gone up to Rs 520. But Rahul... that has happened not in India, but Pakistan," Shah said.

On the contrary, prices have been stable in the country and there is no shortage of petroleum products Recently, after an unprecedented surge in fuel prices triggered severe backlash, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced slashing the petrol price.

Taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, he said the CPI, CPI (M) have already left the alliance in the UT, while the DMK and Congress were fighting each other in five seats in the polls. The NDA, on the other hand, was united, he said.