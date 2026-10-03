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Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Panchayat polls 2026 to be held in 4 phases from October 23

Rajasthan Panchayat polls 2026 to be held in 4 phases from October 23

Elections for panch and sarpanch posts will be held on October 25 in the first phase, October 31 in the second, November 6 in the third and November 16 in the fourth phase

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

File Photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma greets supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, in Ajmer, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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Elections to Panchayati Raj institutions will be held in four phases across Rajasthan from October 23 to November 17, Rajasthan State Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The elections will be held for members of 41 Zila Parishads, 457 Panchayat Samitis and 14,403 Gram Panchayats following delimitation and reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh, who announced the election schedule, said that more than 4.03 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise and 45,384 polling stations will be set up.

Polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be held in four phases on October 23, October 29, November 4 and November 14 from 7 am to 6 pm.

 

Of the total 4,03,07,308 voters, 2,08,87,351 are men, 1,94,19,789 women and 168 third-gender voters, the Commissioner said.

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The number of electors has increased by 6.22 per cent compared with the 2020-21 elections.

Counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will take place at the district headquarters on November 20.

Elections for panch and sarpanch posts will be held on October 25 in the first phase, October 31 in the second, November 6 in the third and November 16 in the fourth phase.

Counting for these posts will be taken up immediately after polling at the respective Gram Panchayat headquarters.

Deputy sarpanch elections will be held on October 26, November 1, November 7 and November 17 for the respective phases.

The elections for Zila Pramukh will be held on November 25 and Up-Zila Pramukh on November 26. Panchayat Samiti Pradhans will be elected on November 27 and Up-Pradhans on November 28.

The four-phase schedule has been prepared after the reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions, which increased the number of Zila Parishads from 33 to 41 and Panchayat Samitis from 352 to 457.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan panchayats

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 5:03 PM IST