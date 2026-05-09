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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / AMMK chief files complaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter

AMMK chief files complaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter

The development followed a high-drama midnight visit by Dhinakaran to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range

TTV Dhinakaran

The TVK, which claims to be a 'pure force,' has indulged in forgery and horse-trading: Dhinakaran | Image: X

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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The AMMK has lodged a complaint with the Guindy police against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation, police said on Saturday. According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

However, officials confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter as of Saturday morning.

The development followed a high-drama midnight visit by Dhinakaran to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief accused the Vijay-led TVK of submitting a forged photocopy of a letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.

 

"The TVK, which claims to be a 'pure force,' has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran stated.

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He alleged that the party attempted to bypass the anti-defection law by fabricating support. He also revealed that Kamaraj was "shocked" to see the forged document used in his name.

Earlier on Friday, Dhinakaran had formally extended AMMK's support to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the support letter voluntarily.

The Guindy police are expected to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the petition before deciding on the registration of an FIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam joseph vijay chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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