BJP releases list of 27 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
In the list released, BJP has fielded Union minister L Murugan from Avanashi seat and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Mylapore
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The BJP on Friday released a list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, fielding Union minister L Murugan from Avanashi seat and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Mylapore.
BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan will enter the fray from Coimbatore (North), according to a list issued by the party.
The party has named Kirthika Shivkumar as its candidate from Modakkurichi, S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode and Nagesh Kumar from Thalli seat.
Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is slated to be held on April 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:34 PM IST