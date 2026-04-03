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BJP releases list of 27 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

In the list released, BJP has fielded Union minister L Murugan from Avanashi seat and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Mylapore

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Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is slated to be held on April 23 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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The BJP on Friday released a list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, fielding Union minister L Murugan from Avanashi seat and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Mylapore.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan will enter the fray from Coimbatore (North), according to a list issued by the party.

The party has named Kirthika Shivkumar as its candidate from Modakkurichi, S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode and Nagesh Kumar from Thalli seat.

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is slated to be held on April 23.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu BJP

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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