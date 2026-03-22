BJP's rise faces Tamil Nadu wall despite gains across poll-bound states

Under Shah, the BJP adapted itself to the needs of each of these states by importing leaders from other parties, such as incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who switched from the Congress in August 2015. It also struck alliances with regional parties.

In 2011, the saffron party contested 120 of the 126 seats in Assam and won only five. Fast forward to 2016: It contested just 89 seats, leaving its smaller allies like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo People’s Front (BDF) to contest the rest. This helped the BJP to form its first-ever government in eastern India a decade back.

Since then, the BJP and its allies have remained in power in Assam. For the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP will contest 89 seats, which includes a seat to be contested by the Rabha Hasong Joutha Morcha; the AGP will contest 26 and the BPF 11. Communal polarisation remains the party’s core issue in the state — in the runup to the elections, it has been raking up the issue of alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims potentially changing the state’s demography.

The BJP achieved more success in the North East in 2016 with the formation of its government in Arunachal Pradesh at the end of the year, which came about as a result of defections. By March 2017, despite the Congress emerging as the single-largest party, the BJP formed a coalition government with smaller parties in Manipur, and defeated the Left Front in Tripura in 2018 to form the government there. Its allies are currently in power in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

By 2019, the BJP had emerged as the principal opposition party in Odisha, where Assembly elections are held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha (LS) polls, and pushed Congress to the third position. It increased its vote share by more than 15 per cent as it reached out to the state’s tribal population. Five years later, it won a majority in the Odisha Assembly and in 20 of the state’s 21 LS seats — a crucial number as it fell 32 seats short of the majority mark in the Lower House of the Parliament.

In neighbouring West Bengal, the party won a massive 18 seats in the 2019 LS polls, rattling the ruling Trinamool Congress as the difference in their respective vote shares was a mere three per cent. It consolidated its presence in the northern part of the state, and also among the Scheduled Caste community in the state, especially the Matuas.

Suvendu Adhikari, a close aide of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, had joined the BJP in December 2020. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the principal opposition party, and the Left Front, which had ruled Bengal for 34 years, failed to win a single seat. While Banerjee led the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to a comfortable win, she lost to Adhikari from the Nandigram seat and had to enter the Assembly by winning a bypoll from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur. The 2026 polls, set to be held in two phases, will take place in the shadow of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with Banerjee alleging that the Election Commission has deleted the votes of minorities.

Similar success has eluded the BJP in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, although its strategy in Puducherry has been interesting. In the UT, the party’s state unit mostly comprises imports from the Congress and regional parties; in the past, it had an alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC), which has until now led the coalition government.

The Puducherry Assembly has 30 seats that are directly elected, and three seats reserved for the Centre’s nominations. The ruling AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK combine on Friday reached an agreement for the upcoming polls, in which the AINRC will contest 16, and the BJP 14. The AIADMK is thus now a minor partner of the BJP in the UT.

Meanwhile, the BJP has a new ally in Puducherry: The Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, launched three months ago by Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery king Santiago Martin. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the AINRC had contested 16 seats and won 10, the BJP had contested nine and won six, and the AIADMK had contested five, winning zero. The BJP’s tally had increased due to the three nominated legislators. In the LS polls, the BJP did not contest the Puducherry seat in 2014 and 2019 in favour of its ally; however, in 2024, the party’s candidate emerged as the runner-up.

In Kerala, the BJP increased its vote share to almost 17 per cent in the 2024 LS polls, with actor-politician Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur seat and a few other candidates performing well. In the 2026 Assembly polls, the BJP has built its narrative on Hindutva politics and is hoping to improve upon its previous performance.