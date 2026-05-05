Cong says TVK chief Vijay sought its support to form govt in Tamil Nadu

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that TVK chief Vijay has sought the party's support in government formation in Tamil Nadu and its leadership has directed the state unit to take a final decision on the matter.

Top Congress leaders held a meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu state unit Girish Chodankar were among those present.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said the Tamil Nadu unit of the party has been directed to take a final decision keeping in view the sentiments of the state as reflected in the electoral verdict.

"Today we had a meeting to discuss about the Tamil Nadu political situation. Basically, we discussed the post-election scenario in the meeting, which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar.

"The President of TVK Thiru Vijay has requested the Congress for support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit," he said.

Venugopal said the Congress is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies in the Tamil Nadu government in any manner.

He said Vijay has spoken about drawing inspiration from Kamaraj also.

"Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict," Venugopal told reporters.

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority.

The Congress has won five seats, while the PMK has bagged four. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each.