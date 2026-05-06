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Congress declares support to TVK, says alliance covers future polls as well

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar said

Vijay, TVK

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses a public meeting. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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The Congress party, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu and severed ties with the Dravidian major.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's request seeking support.

He said: "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.

 

This alliance between the TVK and the Tamil Nadu Congress will strive to bring back Perunthalaivar Kamaraj's glory days of Tamil Nadu, with a strong commitment to Thanthai Periyar's social justice ideals and Dr BR Ambedkar's constitutional ideals in the years and decades to come.

This alliance - founded on mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility between the two parties is not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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