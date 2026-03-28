DMK finalises seat-sharing pact with allies ahead of Assembly polls

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday completed the seat-sharing process with its allies for the April 23 Assembly polls, identifying the constituencies to be contested by the Congress, Left parties, VCK and DMDK, among others.

DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state.

According to the understanding reached, DMK's principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.

DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has already been allotted 10 seats, and they include Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.

Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest from, among the allotted eight seats, Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti and Tindivanam.

The allocations to CPI (M) include Padmanabhapuram and Palani, while CPI will face the polls from Thalli and Bhavanisagar (SC), among others. Both Left parties have been given five seats each.

The DMK also identified seats for other allies, including the Vaiko-led MDMK, which will contest in four seats, including three on DMK's Rising Sun symbol. Its allocations include Madurai South.