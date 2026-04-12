DMK promises ₹2k aid for women, free laptops for students in poll campaign

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday intensified the party's campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections, holding a high-decibel roadshow in Manachanallur in support of party candidate Kathiravan.

Addressing a large gathering, Stalin outlined a series of welfare promises aimed at strengthening social support systems and boosting educational access in the state.

He said that if the DMK returns to power, the government would provide Rs 2,000 to women under an enhanced financial assistance scheme, expand housing initiatives, and introduce technology-driven benefits for students.

"If the DMK returns to power, Rs 2,000 will be provided to women under an enhanced rights scheme... Under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme, 10 lakh houses will be constructed over the next 5 years... I also promise free laptops for 35 lakh students and the distribution of Rs 8,000 worth of coupons for purchasing household items," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He also targeted the Centre, alleging that Tamil Nadu has not received adequate financial support.

"Leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah frequently visit Tamil Nadu during elections but fail to allocate adequate funds to the state... Even in the recent budget, Tamil Nadu was not given due importance or projects...," he added.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai raised concerns over governance issues during his campaign across the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said that people have been highlighting key concerns such as drug abuse, the condition of government schools, and road infrastructure.

Annamalai alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has failed to address these issues and accused it of corruption. Referring to the "DMK Files," he said complaints had been submitted to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and inquiries were conducted, but no action has followed so far.

He further alleged a Rs 160 crore corruption scam involving a minister, stating that he had provided supporting evidence.

According to him, a DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police visited the party office and conducted an inquiry, but no action has been taken so far.

He expressed confidence that once there is a change in government, strict action will be taken, including conducting investigations and holding those responsible accountable. On the leak of the film, Jananayagan Annamalai said the incident was unfortunate and strongly condemned it.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering all 234 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.