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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / ECI set to release exact voter turnout for 234-seat TN Assembly polls

ECI set to release exact voter turnout for 234-seat TN Assembly polls

The single-phase elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4

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The voter turnout figures will include details of gender divisions: male, female and transgender

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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The Election Commission is all set to release the exact number of persons who have exercised their franchise in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, on Saturday. The voter turnout figures will include details of gender divisions: male, female and transgender.

The single-phase elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

In addition, the ECI authorities here will be inspecting all the strong rooms where the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units are kept.

A senior ECI official here said that the 85.15 per cent voter turnout figures, released on the date of polling, are not final and they are based on data received from a subset of polling stations. He said the actual number of votes polled at each polling station is formally recorded in Form 17C, which will be cross-verified with the data in the ECI headquarters.

 

The poll authorities have begun scrutinising the total number of voters since Friday morning by visiting all the districts. The official stated that the overall polling turnout, which is expected to be released on Saturday, will not include data from postal ballot voting, which is compiled separately and added to the final official count.

He said about 418,000 postal votes have been recorded so far across Tamil Nadu, with participation from service voters, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities across Tamil Nadu.

The official said that the ECI authorities will manually visit every strong room where the EVMs and VVPATs are kept, to review the security measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Election Commission

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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