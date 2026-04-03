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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / No one who formed alliance with BJP ever had future: DMK MP Kanimozhi

No one who formed alliance with BJP ever had future: DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP warns parties aligning with BJP face a bleak future, highlights state temple initiatives and pledges industrial clusters for local manufacturing

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi urged voters to support the secular alliance to ensure continued developmental projects in the region

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday said political parties aligning with the BJP face a bleak future, labelling the AIADMK's ties with the saffron party a "betrayal alliance" that deceives both the state and its own cadre.

Campaigning in the Nilakottai Assembly constituency for DMK candidate Nagajyothi, Kanimozhi dismissed allegations from the AIADMK-BJP combine that the DMK is anti-Hindu.

She countered the claim by highlighting the state government's initiatives in this regard, noting that consecration ceremonies (Kudamuzhukku) have been performed for over 4,000 temples under the current administration.

Addressing local economic concerns, the Thoothukudi MP promised the establishment of industrial clusters for the renowned Dindigul lock industry to bolster local manufacturing.

 

She maintained that the AIADMK's political choices have compromised Tamil Nadu's interests, reiterating that history shows no party thrives after partnering with the BJP.

Kanimozhi urged voters to support the secular alliance to ensure continued developmental projects in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections DMK Kanimozhi

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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