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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / Shanmugam-led AIADMK faction backs Vijay-led TVK govt in Tamil Nadu

Shanmugam-led AIADMK faction backs Vijay-led TVK govt in Tamil Nadu

Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting

C Ve Shanmugam

We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK: Shanmugam | Image: X/@ANI

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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AIADMK faction led by senior MLAs S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday said that they have decided to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said they would be meeting CM Vijay this afternoon to provide a letter supporting his government.

He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the support of DMK.

"We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK," he added.

Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting.

 

AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently held Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu elections tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam joseph vijay chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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