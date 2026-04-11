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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / Stalin accuses Centre of 'using' women's quota, slams EPS over delimitation

Stalin accuses Centre of 'using' women's quota, slams EPS over delimitation

Expressing apprehensions on the proposed delimitation exercise, the CM said it was DMK that raised the first voice asserting the rights of the state after realising that Tamil Nadu would be affected

MK Stalin, Stalin

We urged the union government that states which successfully implemented population control programmes must not be punished: Stalin | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Centre over the women's reservation and accused it of trying to use it as a "weapon" to tackle the opposition before taking up the delimitation exercise based on population.

"The Union government is not concerned about implementing reservations for women. If their concerns were genuine, they could have done it right away. Rather than doing that, the BJP-led Centre is thinking of using it as a weapon to tackle opposition and take up the delimitation exercise based on population," he told PTI in an interview.

"Hence, the women's reservation must be implemented immediately without showing delimitation as a reason," the DMK president added.

 

Expressing apprehensions on the proposed delimitation exercise, the CM said it was the DMK that raised the first voice asserting the rights of the state after realising that Tamil Nadu would be affected by the proposed exercise. He also attacked his rival and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over the delimitation issue.

Recalling efforts made by the DMK to raise the issue of population-based delimitation, he said an all-party meeting and a meeting of CMs under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee seeking fair delimitation were convened. It sought to freeze delimitation for 25 years and stick to it based on the 1971 Census population.

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"We urged the union government that states which successfully implemented population control programmes must not be punished," he added.

The party came up with "Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu vellum" (Tamil Nadu will struggle, Tamil Nadu will win) and this is DMK's stand, he said.

"However, Palaniswami, who is seeking votes for the entry of the BJP through the backdoor, has till date been mute over delimitation, and this is a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : M K Stalin mk stalin Women Reservation Bill Women Quota Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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