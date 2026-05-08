Support for TVK: Left in huddle, VCK to announce stand on Saturday

TVK's chances of forming a government in Tamil Nadu hung in a balance, with the two Left parties on Friday going into a huddle over supporting the fledgling organisation while the VCK kept up the suspense by announcing to make its stand clear on Saturday.

Vijay-led Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats but 10 short of majority, had reached out to CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu which was held on April 23.

CPI, CPI (M) and VCK won two seats each in the polls.

While the two Left parties continued their brain-storming separately, Viduthalai Chiduthaigal Katchi (VCK) said it will hold an online meeting later on Friday to discuss the matter, although it was expected to have the discussions in the morning.

The CPI executive committee is involved in weighing the pros and cons, the party said.

The party was keen on safeguarding its ideology and at the same time ensure a common minimum programme was followed in case the party decided to back the TVK, a CPI source said.

The meeting which commenced under the leadership of party's Tamil Nadu secretary, M Veerapandian, is heading for a marathon discussion and the party is likely to announce its decision on responding to TVK chief Vijay's letter seeking support later in the evening, the source added.

Similarly, the CPI (M) was also holding a detailed discussion.

VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the party's high-level committee will meet via video conferencing at 5 pm on Friday to discuss the prevailing "political crisis" in Tamil Nadu and decide on the party's future course of action regarding government formation.

"The results were declared only on May 4, and today is May 8. It is not a delay. In a democratic setup, it is my duty and responsibility to consult with frontline leaders and respect their sentiments before taking any major decision," Thirumavalavan told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of the VCK supporting an AIADMK-led initiative to form the government, Thirumavalavan refused to give a direct answer, terming such scenarios "hypothetical".

"It would not be right for me to express a personal opinion before knowing what my comrades think. We will discuss the current political exigencies in the 5 PM meeting today. I will formally address the press tomorrow morning to announce our official stand," he stated.

CPI, CPI (M) and VCK are part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and Congress has already broken ties with DMK to support TVK.

Responding to queries about his recent meeting with DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the VCK leader maintained that the party remains part of the SPA. He described the meeting with Stalin as a courtesy call between alliance partners.

Pressed further on whether the VCK would support an alternative front if it were given a share in power - a long-standing demand of the party-Thirumavalavan reiterated that he would not engage in speculation.

Meanwhile, Sinthanai Selvan, VCK General Secretary said a question arises if Vijay has faltered in handling the "extraordinary situation" after Assembly election results emerged and also whether the second-rung leaders were misleading him.

The VCK leader said the TVK must have worked in a very cautious manner as it did not get a majority on its own and wondered whether Vijay should not have called on leaders of political parties from whom he expected support.

"Should not have Vijay freely discussed (with leaders of parties from whom he expects support) about the necessity to prevent the BJP from entering Tamil Nadu through the Governor and also that he was not in the clutches of second-rung leaders." Underlining that a letter seeking support was sent on Whatsapp to them and a reply has been solicited, Selvan wondered the way in which Vijay's such an approach to secure support should be understood.

The VCK leader, referring to Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleged that Congress party followed dynasty politics and the TVK has joined hands with such a party. "Can there be a higher contradiction than opposing dynasty politics after joining hands with the Congress party," he asked.

Meanwhile, the Congress staged a protest against the Governor over not inviting TVK chief Vijay to form the government. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar, and party workers participated in the agitation held here.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party. Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 234-member House.