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Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with results expected to emerge through the day as round-wise counting progresses across centres

Vijay, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami

Vijay, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is one of the most closely watched in recent years, as a three-way contest breaks the state’s traditional bipolar electoral pattern. Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with results expected to emerge through the day as round-wise counting progresses across centres.
 
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second consecutive term. It faces a challenge from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has added a new dimension to the contest.  CATCH TAMIL NADU ELECTION RESULTS UPDATES LIVE 
 
Below is the full list of winners across all constituencies. This will be updated continuously as official results are declared.

Tamil Nadu election results: Full list of winners (to be updated)

 
S No Constitunecy Winner Party
1 Alandur    
2 Alangudi    
3 Alangulam    
4 Ambasamudram    
5 Ambattur    
6 Ambur    
7 Anaikattu    
8 Andipatti    
9 Anna Nagar    
10 Anthiyur    
11 Arakkonam (SC)    
12 Arani    
13 Aranthangi    
14 Aravakurichi    
15 Arcot    
16 Ariyalur    
17 Aruppukottai    
18 Athoor    
19 Attur (SC)    
20 Avadi    
21 Avanashi (SC)    
22 Bargur    
23 Bhavani    
24 Bhavanisagar (SC)    
25 Bhuvanagiri    
26 Bodinayakanur    
27 Chengalpattu    
28 Chengam (SC)    
29 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni    
30 Cheyyar    
31 Cheyyur (SC)    
32 Chidambaram    
33 Coimbatore (North)    
34 Coimbatore (South)    
35 Colachel    
36 Coonoor    
37 Cuddalore    
38 Cumbum    
39 Dharapuram (SC)    
40 Dharmapuri    
41 Dindigul    
42 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar    
43 Edappadi    
44 Egmore (SC)    
45 Erode (East)    
46 Erode (West)    
47 Gandarvakkottai (SC)    
48 Gangavalli (SC)    
49 Gingee    
50 Gobichettipalayam    
51 Gudalur (SC)    
52 Gudiyattam (SC)    
53 Gummidipoondi    
54 Harbour    
55 Harur (SC)    
56 Hosur    
57 Jayankondam    
58 Jolarpet    
59 Kadayanallur    
60 Kalasapakkam    
61 Kallakurichi (SC)    
62 Kancheepuram    
63 Kangayam    
64 Kanniyakumari    
65 Karaikudi    
66 Karur    
67 Katpadi    
68 Kattumannarkoil (SC)    
69 Kavundampalayam    
70 Killiyoor    
71 Kilpennathur    
72 Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)    
73 Kilvelur (SC)    
74 Kinathukadavu    
75 Kolathur    
76 Kovilpatti    
77 Krishnagiri    
78 Krishnarayapuram (SC)    
79 Kulithalai    
80 Kumarapalayam    
81 Kumbakonam    
82 Kunnam    
83 Kurinjipadi    
84 Lalgudi    
85 Madathukulam    
86 Madavaram    
87 Madurai Central    
88 Madurai East    
89 Madurai North    
90 Madurai South    
91 Madurai West    
92 Madurantakam (SC)    
93 Maduravoyal    
94 Mailam    
95 Manachanallur    
96 Manamadurai (SC)    
97 Manapparai    
98 Mannargudi    
99 Mayiladuthurai    
100 Melur    
101 Mettupalayam    
102 Mettur    
103 Modakkurichi    
104 Mudukulathur    
105 Musiri    
106 Mylapore    
107 Nagapattinam    
108 Nagercoil    
109 Namakkal    
110 Nanguneri    
111 Nannilam    
112 Natham    
113 Neyveli    
114 Nilakkottai (SC)    
115 Oddanchatram    
116 Omalur    
117 Orathanadu    
118 Ottapidaram (SC)    
119 Padmanabhapuram    
120 Palacode    
121 Palani    
122 Palayamkottai    
123 Palladam    
124 Pallavaram    
125 Panruti    
126 Papanasam    
127 Pappireddippatti    
128 Paramakudi (SC)    
129 Paramathi-Velur    
130 Pattukkottai    
131 Pennagaram    
132 Perambalur (SC)    
133 Perambur    
134 Peravurani    
135 Periyakulam (SC)    
136 Perundurai    
137 Pollachi    
138 Polur    
139 Ponneri (SC)    
140 Poompuhar    
141 Poonamallee (SC)    
142 Pudukkottai    
143 Radhapuram    
144 Rajapalayam    
145 Ramanathapuram    
146 Ranipet    
147 Rasipuram (SC)    
148 Rishivandiyam    
149 Royapuram    
150 Saidapet    
151 Salem (North)    
152 Salem (South)    
153 Salem (West)    
154 Sankarankovil (SC)    
155 Sankarapuram    
156 Sankari    
157 Sattur    
158 Senthamangalam (ST)    
159 Sholavandan (SC)    
160 Sholinghur    
161 Shozhinganallur    
162 Singanallur    
163 Sirkazhi (SC)    
164 Sivaganga    
165 Sivakasi    
166 Sriperumbudur (SC)    
167 Srirangam    
168 Srivaikuntam    
169 Srivilliputhur (SC)    
170 Sulur    
171 Tambaram    
172 Tenkasi    
173 Thalli    
174 Thanjavur    
175 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)    
176 Thirumangalam    
177 Thirumayam    
178 Thiruparankundram    
179 Thiruporur    
180 Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)    
181 Thiruvaiyaru    
182 Thiruvallur    
183 Thiruvarur    
184 Thiruverumbur    
185 Thiruvidaimarudur (SC)    
186 Thiruvottiyur    
187 Thiyagarayanagar    
188 Thondamuthur    
189 Thoothukkudi    
190 Thousand Lights    
191 Thuraiyur (SC)    
192 Tindivanam (SC)    
193 Tiruchendur    
194 Tiruchengodu    
195 Tiruchirappalli (East)    
196 Tiruchirappalli (West)    
197 Tiruchuli    
198 Tirukkoyilur    
199 Tirunelveli    
200 Tirupattur    
201 Tiruppathur    
202 Tiruppur (North)    
203 Tiruppur (South)    
204 Tiruttani    
205 Tiruvadanai    
206 Tiruvannamalai    
207 Tittakudi (SC)    
208 Udhagamandalam    
209 Udumalaipettai    
210 Ulundurpettai    
211 Usilampatti    
212 Uthangarai (SC)    
213 Uthiramerur    
214 Valparai (SC)    
215 Vandavasi (SC)    
216 Vaniyambadi    
217 Vanur (SC)    
218 Vasudevanallur (SC)    
219 Vedaranyam    
220 Vedasandur    
221 Veerapandi    
222 Velachery    
223 Vellore    
224 Veppanahalli    
225 Vikravandi    
226 Vilathikulam    
227 Vilavancode    
228 Villivakkam    
229 Villupuram    
230 Viralimalai    
231 Virudhunagar    
232 Virugampakkam    
233 Vridhachalam    
234 Yercaud (ST)    
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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