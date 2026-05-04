Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners
Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with results expected to emerge through the day as round-wise counting progresses across centres
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
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The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is one of the most closely watched in recent years, as a three-way contest breaks the state’s traditional bipolar electoral pattern. Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with results expected to emerge through the day as round-wise counting progresses across centres.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second consecutive term. It faces a challenge from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has added a new dimension to the contest. CATCH TAMIL NADU ELECTION RESULTS UPDATES LIVE
Below is the full list of winners across all constituencies. This will be updated continuously as official results are declared.
Tamil Nadu election results: Full list of winners (to be updated)
|S No
|Constitunecy
|Winner
|Party
|1
|Alandur
|2
|Alangudi
|3
|Alangulam
|4
|Ambasamudram
|5
|Ambattur
|6
|Ambur
|7
|Anaikattu
|8
|Andipatti
|9
|Anna Nagar
|10
|Anthiyur
|11
|Arakkonam (SC)
|12
|Arani
|13
|Aranthangi
|14
|Aravakurichi
|15
|Arcot
|16
|Ariyalur
|17
|Aruppukottai
|18
|Athoor
|19
|Attur (SC)
|20
|Avadi
|21
|Avanashi (SC)
|22
|Bargur
|23
|Bhavani
|24
|Bhavanisagar (SC)
|25
|Bhuvanagiri
|26
|Bodinayakanur
|27
|Chengalpattu
|28
|Chengam (SC)
|29
|Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
|30
|Cheyyar
|31
|Cheyyur (SC)
|32
|Chidambaram
|33
|Coimbatore (North)
|34
|Coimbatore (South)
|35
|Colachel
|36
|Coonoor
|37
|Cuddalore
|38
|Cumbum
|39
|Dharapuram (SC)
|40
|Dharmapuri
|41
|Dindigul
|42
|Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
|43
|Edappadi
|44
|Egmore (SC)
|45
|Erode (East)
|46
|Erode (West)
|47
|Gandarvakkottai (SC)
|48
|Gangavalli (SC)
|49
|Gingee
|50
|Gobichettipalayam
|51
|Gudalur (SC)
|52
|Gudiyattam (SC)
|53
|Gummidipoondi
|54
|Harbour
|55
|Harur (SC)
|56
|Hosur
|57
|Jayankondam
|58
|Jolarpet
|59
|Kadayanallur
|60
|Kalasapakkam
|61
|Kallakurichi (SC)
|62
|Kancheepuram
|63
|Kangayam
|64
|Kanniyakumari
|65
|Karaikudi
|66
|Karur
|67
|Katpadi
|68
|Kattumannarkoil (SC)
|69
|Kavundampalayam
|70
|Killiyoor
|71
|Kilpennathur
|72
|Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)
|73
|Kilvelur (SC)
|74
|Kinathukadavu
|75
|Kolathur
|76
|Kovilpatti
|77
|Krishnagiri
|78
|Krishnarayapuram (SC)
|79
|Kulithalai
|80
|Kumarapalayam
|81
|Kumbakonam
|82
|Kunnam
|83
|Kurinjipadi
|84
|Lalgudi
|85
|Madathukulam
|86
|Madavaram
|87
|Madurai Central
|88
|Madurai East
|89
|Madurai North
|90
|Madurai South
|91
|Madurai West
|92
|Madurantakam (SC)
|93
|Maduravoyal
|94
|Mailam
|95
|Manachanallur
|96
|Manamadurai (SC)
|97
|Manapparai
|98
|Mannargudi
|99
|Mayiladuthurai
|100
|Melur
|101
|Mettupalayam
|102
|Mettur
|103
|Modakkurichi
|104
|Mudukulathur
|105
|Musiri
|106
|Mylapore
|107
|Nagapattinam
|108
|Nagercoil
|109
|Namakkal
|110
|Nanguneri
|111
|Nannilam
|112
|Natham
|113
|Neyveli
|114
|Nilakkottai (SC)
|115
|Oddanchatram
|116
|Omalur
|117
|Orathanadu
|118
|Ottapidaram (SC)
|119
|Padmanabhapuram
|120
|Palacode
|121
|Palani
|122
|Palayamkottai
|123
|Palladam
|124
|Pallavaram
|125
|Panruti
|126
|Papanasam
|127
|Pappireddippatti
|128
|Paramakudi (SC)
|129
|Paramathi-Velur
|130
|Pattukkottai
|131
|Pennagaram
|132
|Perambalur (SC)
|133
|Perambur
|134
|Peravurani
|135
|Periyakulam (SC)
|136
|Perundurai
|137
|Pollachi
|138
|Polur
|139
|Ponneri (SC)
|140
|Poompuhar
|141
|Poonamallee (SC)
|142
|Pudukkottai
|143
|Radhapuram
|144
|Rajapalayam
|145
|Ramanathapuram
|146
|Ranipet
|147
|Rasipuram (SC)
|148
|Rishivandiyam
|149
|Royapuram
|150
|Saidapet
|151
|Salem (North)
|152
|Salem (South)
|153
|Salem (West)
|154
|Sankarankovil (SC)
|155
|Sankarapuram
|156
|Sankari
|157
|Sattur
|158
|Senthamangalam (ST)
|159
|Sholavandan (SC)
|160
|Sholinghur
|161
|Shozhinganallur
|162
|Singanallur
|163
|Sirkazhi (SC)
|164
|Sivaganga
|165
|Sivakasi
|166
|Sriperumbudur (SC)
|167
|Srirangam
|168
|Srivaikuntam
|169
|Srivilliputhur (SC)
|170
|Sulur
|171
|Tambaram
|172
|Tenkasi
|173
|Thalli
|174
|Thanjavur
|175
|Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)
|176
|Thirumangalam
|177
|Thirumayam
|178
|Thiruparankundram
|179
|Thiruporur
|180
|Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)
|181
|Thiruvaiyaru
|182
|Thiruvallur
|183
|Thiruvarur
|184
|Thiruverumbur
|185
|Thiruvidaimarudur (SC)
|186
|Thiruvottiyur
|187
|Thiyagarayanagar
|188
|Thondamuthur
|189
|Thoothukkudi
|190
|Thousand Lights
|191
|Thuraiyur (SC)
|192
|Tindivanam (SC)
|193
|Tiruchendur
|194
|Tiruchengodu
|195
|Tiruchirappalli (East)
|196
|Tiruchirappalli (West)
|197
|Tiruchuli
|198
|Tirukkoyilur
|199
|Tirunelveli
|200
|Tirupattur
|201
|Tiruppathur
|202
|Tiruppur (North)
|203
|Tiruppur (South)
|204
|Tiruttani
|205
|Tiruvadanai
|206
|Tiruvannamalai
|207
|Tittakudi (SC)
|208
|Udhagamandalam
|209
|Udumalaipettai
|210
|Ulundurpettai
|211
|Usilampatti
|212
|Uthangarai (SC)
|213
|Uthiramerur
|214
|Valparai (SC)
|215
|Vandavasi (SC)
|216
|Vaniyambadi
|217
|Vanur (SC)
|218
|Vasudevanallur (SC)
|219
|Vedaranyam
|220
|Vedasandur
|221
|Veerapandi
|222
|Velachery
|223
|Vellore
|224
|Veppanahalli
|225
|Vikravandi
|226
|Vilathikulam
|227
|Vilavancode
|228
|Villivakkam
|229
|Villupuram
|230
|Viralimalai
|231
|Virudhunagar
|232
|Virugampakkam
|233
|Vridhachalam
|234
|Yercaud (ST)
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Topics : AIADMK BS Web Reports Tamil Nadu elections Assembly elections Tamil Nadu Assembly mk stalin DMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:09 AM IST