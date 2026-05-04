Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is one of the most closely watched in recent years, as a three-way contest breaks the state’s traditional bipolar electoral pattern. Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with results expected to emerge through the day as round-wise counting progresses across centres.

CATCH TAMIL NADU ELECTION RESULTS UPDATES LIVE The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second consecutive term. It faces a challenge from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has added a new dimension to the contest.

Below is the full list of winners across all constituencies. This will be updated continuously as official results are declared.

Tamil Nadu election results: Full list of winners (to be updated)