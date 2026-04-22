Tamil Nadu 2026 elections: A look at key constituencies and candidates

Tuesday marked the end of a high-intensity campaign for the April 23 election to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Candidates criss-crossed constituencies, holding roadshows and canvassing for votes.

From Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, actor-politicians Vijay (TVK) and Kamal Haasan, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, leaders conducted extensive campaigning in what is shaping up as a contest between the AIADMK-led NDA and the DMK-led SPA.

Issues such as development, central fund allocation, dynastic politics, and corruption allegations remained central to the campaign. The recently defeated delimitation Bill has also emerged as a key talking point this election season. As the state prepares to vote tomorrow, here is a look at high-stakes constituencies and key candidates.

Key constituencies:

Kolathur

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stronghold since 2011, Kolathur constituency in Chennai has been the seat of incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin. He has won from Kolathur in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 Assembly elections.

Kolathur, which Stalin recently described as his “cherished child,” has become a focal point this election season. In 2021, the constituency saw a contest between Stalin and AIADMK’s Aadhi Rajaram, with Stalin winning by a margin of over 100,000 votes.

This time, the constituency is expected to witness a close contest between Stalin and AIADMK’s Santhana Krishnan.

Edappadi

If Kolathur is Stalin’s “cherished child", Edappadi in Salem district is that of AIADMK leader and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. A stronghold of the AIADMK since 2011, Palaniswami has retained the seat for over a decade. In the last Assembly election, he won by a margin of 93,802 votes.

Edappadi will be closely watched this time as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is backing independent candidate K Premkumar from the seat.

Tiruchirappalli East

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is making his electoral debut from two constituencies — one of them being Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).

The TVK chief is up against incumbent DMK leader Dr Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK’s G Rajasekharan. Trichy East will be closely watched as voters decide whether Vijay can break the DMK’s hold on the seat.

Coimbatore South

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Coimbatore South saw a close contest, with BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan winning by a margin of around 2,000 votes against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

This time, Srinivasan is seeking re-election and is up against DMK’s V Senthil Balaji and AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar

Commonly known as RK Nagar, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar drew national attention when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was elected MLA in 2015–16.

While the DMK is looking to retain the high-profile constituency, incumbent JJ Ebenezer faces strong opposition from the AIADMK, which has historically dominated the seat due to Jayalalithaa’s influence.

Key candidates

MK Stalin

Seeking another term as CM, Stalin remains the central figure in this election. His performance will be a key indicator of voter sentiment toward the incumbent government.

A victory would strengthen the DMK’s hold over state politics and reinforce Stalin’s position as a leading regional figure. A setback, however, could reshape the political landscape.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Former CM Palaniswami is leading the Opposition’s bid to return to power and is seeking re-election for the sixth time from Edappadi.

The AIADMK general secretary has won the seat five times — in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 — and has turned the agrarian constituency, known for its handloom, power loom, and granite sectors, into a stronghold.

This election is being seen as a crucial test of his leadership and his ability to consolidate the AIADMK vote base after internal churn following Jayalalithaa’s death. A strong performance would cement his position as the principal challenger to the DMK, while a weak showing could raise questions about the party’s future.

Vijay

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is seen as the X factor in the 2026 Assembly elections. The TVK leader’s rallies and roadshows have drawn large crowds during the campaign.

The 51-year-old is contesting from two seats — Trichy East and Perambur — while his party has fielded candidates in 233 constituencies and is supporting an independent in Edappadi.

In his maiden electoral battle, Vijay has promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, 8 gm gold for marriage, six free cooking gas cylinders per family annually, 200 units of free power, and patta (land deed) regularisation.

His performance, and that of his party, will be closely watched as he attempts to challenge the DMK in the state.

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and is up against AIADMK’s veteran Aadhi Rajaram.

Seen as a key face of the DMK’s next-generation leadership, he has been central to promoting welfare schemes, sports infrastructure, and civic works such as stormwater drains and urban amenities. His performance will be closely watched as an indicator of public acceptance of the party’s succession plan.

Sasikala

Once a close aide of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala has joined hands with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to contest against the AIADMK. Her party, the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), along with the PMK, is set to contest all 234 constituencies.

Though outside formal power structures in recent years, Sasikala remains a closely watched figure in Tamil Nadu politics. Her influence over sections of the AIADMK cadre continues to give her political relevance. Her role in this election will be scrutinised for its potential impact on opposition votes, particularly within the AIADMK support base.