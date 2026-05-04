TVK scripts history: A look at parties that formed govt in first elections

Trends and early results in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections showed that actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), would emerge as the clear winner in the state. According to the latest data available at 5 pm, TVK was leading at over 100 seats in an Assembly of 234.

The battle is among the ruling M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( AIADMK ), backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and Vijay’s TVK.

The TVK is on its way to emerge as the single largest party in the state, however, it will need the support of some other regional party to get above the halfway mark, which is 118. Vijay had not declared any pre-poll alliances.

This will not be the first time that a debutant party has swept the elections.

As TVK inches closer to making history in Tamil Nadu, let's take a look at other parties that have done the same.

Assam Gana Parishad

One of the key parties and a major ally of the BJP in Assam today, the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) was formed in 1985, two months after the end of the Assam Accord.

Two months after its formation, AGP contested the state assembly elections on 107 seats, and won 64 of them, and scripted history by forming the first regional government in Assam. AGP’s leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta also made history at that time by becoming the youngest Chief Minister in India at just 33.

Telugu Desam Party

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was formed in March 1982 by actor N T Rama Rao, who voiced the call “Telugu Vaari Atma Gauravam” (self-respect of the Telugu people), who were being “bartered away in the streets of Delhi.”

NTR’s party made history nine months later as it swept the 1983 Assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh and brought an end to Congress’s rule of 27 years. He also became the first non-Congress chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Aam Aadmi Party

Born out of the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in Delhi against the Congress-led government, activist Arvind Kejriwal formed the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012.

AAP went on to make history when it decided to contest the Delhi Assembly election in 2013, and emerged as the second single-largest party by winning 28 out of 70 seats. At that time, it refused to ally with the BJP and formed a coalition government with Congress, with Kejriwal becoming the chief minister. However, he quit in February 2014, only after 49 days in office.

When fresh elections were held in 2015 after almost a year of the President’s rule in Delhi, the party scripted history again, when it swept the elections by winning 67 out of 70 seats and formed a majority government.