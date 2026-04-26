TN poll promises of free appliances raise fiscal sustainability concerns

The focus has turned to the pledge by the Opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), to distribute refrigerators to 22.2 million “rice category” ration card holders across the state. The proposal is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of households currently consuming under 100 units of electricity into higher tariff slabs. Refrigerators, which run continuously, could push beneficiaries who currently consume little or no electricity beyond the threshold for free power and into chargeable consumption bands.

This raises a more immediate question: Whether India’s manufacturing capacity can support production on that scale within a year. Data accessed by Business Standard shows that total refrigerator production in India in 2024-25 stood at only about 14.75 million units, casting doubt on the feasibility of supplying 22.2 million refrigerators within one or two years. If the state were to procure refrigerators costing at least₹8,000 each, the scheme could place a burden of roughly ₹17,600 crore on the exchequer.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its 2026 manifesto, has also proposed an “Illatharasi (Queen of the House)” coupon worth ₹8,000 for women who do not pay income tax, to be used for buying or replacing household appliances. The party is reportedly offering beneficiaries a choice between refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, induction stoves and televisions, depending on requirements.

Currently, domestic consumers in Tamil Nadu receive the first 100 units of electricity free of charge. The resulting revenue gap is compensated through subsidies paid to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). It is also India’s second-largest provider of power subsidies. According to the 16th Finance Commission report, its power subsidy bill stood at ₹32,098 crore in 2023-24.

“Tangedco carries India’s largest accumulated discom losses... Both the DMK and AIADMK manifestos add to consumption demand without addressing supply constraints. The AIADMK’s proposal to distribute free refrigerators to 22.2 million ration card holders is the clearest example. Refrigerators operate round the clock, potentially pushing millions of consumers beyond the free electricity threshold and into peak-hour demand bands, even as the utility continues to borrow to meet evening demand through power exchanges,” said an industry expert.