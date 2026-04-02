TN polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin files nomination from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming April 23 Assembly elections from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, seeking a second consecutive term.

The 48-year-old DMK scion arrived at the venue following a massive roadshow that saw thousands of party cadres and supporters lining the streets. Accompanied by senior party leaders and local functionaries, Udhayanidhi submitted his documents to the Returning Officer shortly before noon.

Speaking to reporters after the filing, the Deputy CM exuded confidence in the 'Dravidian Model' of governance. "We definitely will win this time, women especially are very happy with the transformative work done by our leader, M K Stalin, over the last five years. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is my home, and the overwhelming support today shows that our victory will be a foregone conclusion. I will be campaigning in the constituency this evening," he said.

He also reiterated the party's stand against the "imposition" of central policies, framing the 2026 battle as a fight to "protect the self-respect and rights of Tamil Nadu".

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat, a traditional DMK stronghold once represented by the late M Karunanidhi, is set to witness a high-profile contest. Udhayanidhi's filing follows Chief Minister M K Stalin's nomination from Kolathur earlier this week, as the DMK-led alliance ramps up its campaign against the AIADMK-led NDA and the newly formed TVK led by actor-politician Vijay.

The single-phase poll to the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 234 seats will be held on April 23.