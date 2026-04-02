TVK chief Vijay files nomination for Tiruchirapalli East ahead of polls

TVK chief Vijay on Thursday filed his nomination for the Tiruchirappalli East constituency for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The actor arrived at the Ariyamangalam Zonal Office in the Palakkarai area at approximately at 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to Assistant Returning Officer. He has already filed his nomination from Perambur in Chennai.

Prior to the formal submission, Vijay led a massive roadshow from the city airport that brought several parts of Tiruchi to a standstill as thousands of supporters and party cadres gathered to catch a glimpse of the leader.

During the procession near Melapudur, the TVK chief briefly halted his convoy and stepped down from his vehicle to assist a two-wheeler rider who had met with a minor accident.

The TVK leader is set to face a high-stakes contest in Tiruchirappalli East against incumbent DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK's K Rajasekaran.

Due to the ongoing Class 10 board examinations in a nearby school, party organisers reportedly instructed cadres to refrain from blowing whistles -- the party's election symbol -- during the campaign event at Marakkadai.

Following the nomination process, Vijay is scheduled to launch an intensive campaign across the central district, where heavy police deployment remains in place to manage the surging crowds.

Polling for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for early May 4.