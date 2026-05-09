VCK expected to declare support to TVK today for Tamil Nadu govt formation

The VCK, a long-time ally of the Left parties, is expected to announce its support to the Vijay-led TVK on Saturday by following the stand of the communist parties.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan has already announced that his party's decision would align with the decision of the Left parties that have already extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation.

TVK MLA-designate Marie Wilson has expressed confidence that his leader Vijay would become Chief Minister soon.

Despite five days since the election results were announced and the party's euphoric victory in securing 108 seats, the TVK members' excitement continues to rise as they await the major announcement today.

VCK leader Vanniarasu, a close aid of the party founder, gave clear indication that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi was keen on getting a share in power, which the TVK is prepared to offer.

TVK president Vijay, who visited senior leaders of the left parties here on Friday, is expected to call on VCK chief Thol Thirumalavan in connection with government formation.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the office of the VCK in Ashok Nagar here ahead of the expected meeting.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Apart from Congress (5 seats), the three others have two MLAs each in the 234-member House.