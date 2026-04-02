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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / Vijay alleges conspiracy in Karur tragedy, says he too wants 'justice'

Vijay alleges conspiracy in Karur tragedy, says he too wants 'justice'

Addressing an election rally after filing his nomination papers from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, Vijay said, as many have been insisting, the Karur incident was "a joint machination"

Vijay, TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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TVK chief Vijay on Thursday alleged joint machination and conspiracy in the tragic stampede in Karur and also in the release of his final film 'Jananayagan,' and said that he too wanted justice in the Karur incident.

The tragic stampede left 41 people dead and several injured at a rally addressed by the actor-politician on September 27, 2025.

Addressing an election rally after filing his nomination papers from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, Vijay said, as many have been insisting, the Karur incident was "a joint machination."  "I, who have come to ask justice for you, also want justice," the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief said and also claimed a conspiracy over the release of his last film Jananayagan.

 

He flayed both the Centre and the state governments on the LPG cylinder shortage and said both the governments could have averted the crisis had they planned ahead and regulated.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin air dashes to Delhi if there's a raid or some issue in the family. Has he rushed to the national capital to resolve the LPG cylinder crisis," Vijay asked and said the unpreparedness has led to a shortage of the gas cylinders leading to the closure of small eateries and even hotels.

"This has caused hardship and losses to many. Had they been vigilant and taken precaution, then the crisis would not have escalated. Both are responsible for this," he said.

In a lighter vein he remarked, if one asked "Stalin sir" about this crisis, he would say it has no connection whatsoever. "But if there's a raid or problem in his house, then he would fly to Delhi," Vijay said, and the crowd cheered at the remark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Stampede

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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