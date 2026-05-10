Vijay's path to CM is complete, but Tamil Nadu's debt challenge looms

The state owes ₹10.62 trillion (Budget estimate 2026-27) to lenders, which is 26.1 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP). Its debt has quadrupled since 2016-17 level of ₹2.83 trillion. Tamil Nadu’s interest payment of ₹78,677 crore is 22.8 per cent of its revenue receipts (2026-27), from ₹21,449 crore, which was 15.3 per cent of its revenue receipts. Compared to several other states, its debt, given its population size and GSDP growth, is manageable, but the issue has simmered for some months now.

On December 28, 2025, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty had said the state “has the highest outstanding debt of all states”, in a social media post on X. Chakravarty had said that Tamil Nadu’s debt to GSDP ratio was still much higher than pre-Covid levels.

Following Vijay’s speech, former CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin said his government implemented several welfare schemes despite not receiving support from the Centre. The state’s debt level was within the permitted limits, which the DMK government explained in its Budget, he said. Stalin suggested that the new CM was trying to find ways to not deliver on the promises he made to the people.

The TVK promised several welfare measures in its manifesto. In one of his first actions as CM, Vijay signed a government order providing 200 free units of electricity to domestic consumers who use more than 500 units of power per two-month billing cycle.

But Tamil Nadu is not the only state facing issues on the debt front.

The new governments in West Bengal, Kerala and Assam will also have to manage finances amid mounting outstanding debt and interest payments. Bengal’s outstanding debt stands at ₹8.15 trillion, which is 38.1 per cent of its GSDP. In Kerala’s case, it is ₹5.44 trillion, 33.4 per cent of its GSDP, and Assam’s is ₹1.21 trillion, 25.2 per cent of its GSDP.

The elaborate welfare schemes that the victorious parties and alliances in these states have promised in their respective party manifestos will only add to this growing load.

Bengal’s middle class longs for an industrial revival, and infrastructure projects stalled for years receiving a boost. It also hopes that the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government would deliver on its promise to state government employees and pensioners of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations within 45-days of forming the government.

The Centre, sources said, is working to release pending funds in sectors such as rural development, healthcare, drinking water and employment generation. Among key schemes under discussion is the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', under which, nearly ₹2,700 crore in pending dues to the state. In its last meeting, the Union cabinet approved Railways projects for the state, especially upgrading the existing metro network. The Centre is keen to implement the ‘vibrant villages programme’ in border areas, and better road network.

Assam, a special category state, witnessed significant investments in its construction of roads, flyovers and bridges, and expansion of a government-run public transport system in the last five years. It is likely to continue to receive central support. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, which will take the oath of office on Tuesday, will need to find money for its Orunudoi scheme for women, which promises to increase the monthly stipend under it to ₹3,000 for 4.2 million beneficiaries.