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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / Vijay set to become Tamil Nadu CM after VCK extends support to TVK for govt

Vijay set to become Tamil Nadu CM after VCK extends support to TVK for govt

VCK legislature party leader Vanni Arasu said the party was extending its "unconditional support" to TVK under the leadership of party president Vijay

Vijay, TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to become Tamil Nadu's next CM. (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday extended unconditional support to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the formation of the government in Tamil Nadu.
 
In a letter addressed to Governor R N Ravi and dated May 9, 2026, VCK legislature party leader Vanni Arasu said the party was extending its “unconditional support” to TVK under the leadership of party president Vijay, who is set to become the next chief minister of the state. 
 
The letter stated that the support was being extended “in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu” following the Assembly election results declared after polling held on April 23, 2026.
 
 
“I hereby convey our unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam under the leadership of its President and Legislative Party Leader, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the Government in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the letter said.
 
A separate document submitted along with the letter listed the names of the two VCK MLAs extending support — Vanni Arasu from Tindivanam and L E Jothimani from Kattumannarkoil.

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Another letter signed by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also conveyed the party’s support to TVK for government formation in the state.
 
With VCK’s backing, TVK’s tally has now reached 119, crossing the majority mark of 118 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
TVK already has the support of the Congress, CPI and CPI(M).

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Topics : joseph vijay chandrasekhar tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu government

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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