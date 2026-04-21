BJP to provide 100k jobs to youths each yr in infiltrator-free Bengal: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the West Bengal assembly polls a chance "to make the state free of infiltrators" and promised 100,000 jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election.

Speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Kulti, on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar, he said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.

"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.

Accusing the TMC government of "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", the Union minister said, "The BJP promises merit-based employment to one lakh youths in Bengal each year if it is voted to power." Shah also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state. The new government would also put an end to the fledgling syndicate, mafia and goonda raj in the state, he added.