BJP govt will end TMC's 'syndicate raj' in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will end TMC's 'syndicate raj', and said those involved in atrocities on women of the state would be brought to justice.

Addressing a BJP rally at Onda in Bankura district, Shah assured potato farmers that their produce will be sent across the country so that they get remunerative prices.

"We will end the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections," he said.

"All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata Banerjee's rule will be brought to justice," Shah asserted.

The Union home minister also stated that infiltrators will be thrown out once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

"India is not a 'dharamshala' (free guest house), and infiltrators who pose a threat to the country will be thrown out," Shah said.