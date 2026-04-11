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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / BJP govt will end TMC's 'syndicate raj' in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

BJP govt will end TMC's 'syndicate raj' in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

BJP will end the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections, Amit Shah said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The Union home minister also stated that infiltrators will be thrown out once the BJP comes to power in Bengal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Onda (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will end TMC's 'syndicate raj', and said those involved in atrocities on women of the state would be brought to justice.

Addressing a BJP rally at Onda in Bankura district, Shah assured potato farmers that their produce will be sent across the country so that they get remunerative prices.

"We will end the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections," he said.

"All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata Banerjee's rule will be brought to justice," Shah asserted.

 

The Union home minister also stated that infiltrators will be thrown out once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

"India is not a 'dharamshala' (free guest house), and infiltrators who pose a threat to the country will be thrown out," Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal BJP TMC

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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