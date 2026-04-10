BJP manifesto promises ₹3,000 monthly aid, Seventh Pay Commission in Bengal

The BJP on Friday promised a hardline stand on infiltration, ₹3,000 monthly assistance for every woman and unemployed youth and setting up the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal following the Assembly polls.

Unveiling its 'Sankalp Patra' for the West Bengal assembly poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the document as a roadmap for creating a 'Sonar Bangla'.

He launched a blistering attack on the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government, alleging that the last 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule had been a "nightmare" for the people of the state.

"The BJP Sankalp Patra will guide farmers, youth and women, giving them a new direction. It will offer renewed hope to every citizen who takes pride in Bengal's culture and will serve as a roadmap for the creation of Sonar Bangla," Shah said.

Seeking to make infiltration and border security a central election issue, Shah said a BJP government in the state would adopt a policy of "detect, delete and deport" against infiltrators.

"Our BJP government in Bengal will move with zero tolerance towards infiltration in the state," he said.

"In Bengal, one law will be ensured for all citizens," Shah said, adding the BJP would also bring a law to ensure that everyone can practise their religion freely.

The BJP also sought to sharpen its campaign around the border issue, promising to secure the state's frontiers and put an end to cattle smuggling.

The manifesto made a strong pitch to women voters, promising a monthly transfer of ₹3,000 to women in the state. The BJP also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, including in the police force.

In another major welfare promise, Shah said unemployed youth would receive a monthly allowance of ₹3,000. He also said that the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees will be set up within 45 days of the BJP coming to power in the state.