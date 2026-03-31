BJP releases list of 13 more candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, including Soma Thakur from Bagda seat.

According to the list, Shyamal Hati will contest from Howrah Dakshin, Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari and Ashutosh Barma from Sitai.

Uttam Kumar Banik will enter the fray from Magrahat Purba, Debangshu Panda from Falta, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar and Ranjan Kumar Paul from Panchla.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.