BJP's promises face funding hurdles after ending TMC's 15-yr rule in Bengal

The BJP’s commitments are expansive, ranging from ₹3,000 monthly transfers for women and unemployed youth to implementing the 7th Pay Commission and raising dearness allowance.
Fiscal trends show limited headroom. The fiscal deficit stood at 3.6 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2024-25, and was estimated at 3 per cent in FY26 (revised estimates) and 2.9 per cent in FY27 budget estimates. The revenue deficit narrowed from 1.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent, and then to about 1 per cent over this period, indicating a consolidation path that leaves little room for large spending.
State debt remains elevated at 38 per cent in FY27 budget estimates. Revenue trends reinforce the constraint. Own tax revenue is estimated at around 41 per cent of revenue receipts for FY27 not even making up half of the revenue base. Expenditure composition is equally tight. Revenue expenditure still accounts for the majority of total spending. Capital expenditure is only around 4 per cent of GSDP. Committed expenditure is projected to decline, but pay revisions and welfare expansion could push it back up, further narrowing fiscal flexibility.