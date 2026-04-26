BJP will end 'goonda raj', 'syndicate raj' if it comes to power in WB: Shah
"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23," he said
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will end "goonda raj" and "syndicate raj" in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state.
Addressing a public rally at Tehatta in Nadia district, Shah also claimed that voters "wiped out" the Mamata Banerjee government in the first phase of the assembly polls itself.
"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23," he said.
"There will be an end to 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if the BJP assumes power in the state. Do not be afraid to step out and cast your votes, as the Election Commission has made ample arrangements. Nobody will be able to stop you from voting," Shah said.
He said if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify "infiltrators hiding in the state" and take necessary action against them.
The senior BJP leader had to cut short his speech because of sudden heavy rainfall despite a large gathering at the venue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST