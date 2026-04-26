Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / BJP will end 'goonda raj', 'syndicate raj' if it comes to power in WB: Shah

BJP will end 'goonda raj', 'syndicate raj' if it comes to power in WB: Shah

"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23," he said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will end "goonda raj" and "syndicate raj" in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally at Tehatta in Nadia district, Shah also claimed that voters "wiped out" the Mamata Banerjee government in the first phase of the assembly polls itself.

"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23," he said.

"There will be an end to 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if the BJP assumes power in the state. Do not be afraid to step out and cast your votes, as the Election Commission has made ample arrangements. Nobody will be able to stop you from voting," Shah said.

 

He said if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify "infiltrators hiding in the state" and take necessary action against them.

The senior BJP leader had to cut short his speech because of sudden heavy rainfall despite a large gathering at the venue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No repoll recommended in any polling stations of Tamil Nadu, Bengal: EC

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Anga, Vanga, Kalinga' will have BJP govts next month, says Amit Shah

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC issues fresh post-poll guidelines for Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

Assembly election in Bengal sees nearly 92% turnout, over 84% voting in TN

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

Clashes, assault on candidates mar phase-I of Bengal polls, EC seeks report

Topics : Amit Shah West Bengal Assembly polls Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

CSK vs GT LIVE SCORECSK vs GT Playing 11US-Iran Peace NegotiationRIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance