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Centre deploys 150 more CAPF, state police companies in Bengal for polls

Earlier, 480 companies were deployed, followed by an additional 1,920 companies announced on March 19, with instructions to complete deployment by April 17

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

The forces are to be inducted by April 18

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 6:59 AM IST

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The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday ordered the deployment of 150 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state armed police battalions in West Bengal to ensure free and fair Assembly elections, an official communication said.

With this, the total deployment has been increased from around 2,400 companies to 2,550, according to sources.

Earlier, 480 companies were deployed, followed by an additional 1,920 companies announced on March 19, with instructions to complete deployment by April 17.

The latest deployment includes 95 companies of CAPFs, comprising the CRPF, BSF, CISF and SSB, and 55 companies from state armed police forces drawn from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the communication said.

 

The forces are to be inducted by April 18, it added.

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A senior EC official said the move is aimed at strengthening security arrangements across sensitive constituencies.

"The Commission has assessed the ground situation and decided to augment the presence of central forces to ensure a level playing field. Adequate deployment is critical for conducting peaceful, free and fair elections," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The official added that central forces would be strategically stationed and utilised for area domination, route marches and polling day duties.

"We are working closely with state authorities to ensure optimal deployment and quick response capability," he said.

The official said preparations are underway to receive and accommodate the incoming companies, with coordination between state police and central agencies being stepped up.

The ministry's directive has been sent to the chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police of the state for immediate compliance.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal CAPF Home Ministry

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:59 AM IST

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